Alvin A. Reid and St. Louis American intern Taylor McIntosh

St. Louis American Editor Alvin A. Reid (left) admires the work of St. Louis American Intern Taylor McIntosh (right) during a student showcase on Thurs., April 1, 2022.

 Courtesy of Alvin A. Reid

St. Louis American Editor Alvin A. Reid visited a Communications Students Showcase, Thurs., March 1, 2022, to support the work of promising St. Louis American's Photo Intern Taylor McIntosh.  Kudos Taylor! Check out some of Taylor's work displayed in St. Louis American's photo galleries at stlamerican.comMaxwell is back! and A month of St. Louis Black cheerleaders competing and training 

