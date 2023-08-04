Parties
Aug. 4, 9 pm - 1 am: Rb&B | An All Black R&B Affair, Come dressed in your best ALL BLACK fit because it’s giving sexy, slow, & sultry. You’ll be swooning all night to the sounds of Big Esco & me, DJ Nico Marie, as we spin NEW, OLD, THROWBACK, ALTERNATIVE, & CONTEMPORARY R&B. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Ave. $10.00 - $15.00
Aug. 4, 8 pm - 12 am: Trap Karaoke, TRAP Karaoke began in the fall of 2015 after Jason Mowatt, a music festival organizer, envisioned what he calls a “user-generated concert” experience, placing fans at the center of the concert experience. The Hawthorn , 2231 Washington Ave. $38.00 - $72.00
Concerts
Aug. 9, 7:30 - 10:30 pm: DERRICK HODGE, **City Winery St. Louis presents Derrick Hodge, Wednesday, August 9th at 7PM. Derrick Hodge is one of our moment’s most complete and complex musicians. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158. $25.00 - $35.00
Aug. 10, 8 pm: Cory Henry - Live At The Piano Tour, Simply put Cory Henry is a Grammy Award Winning Artist, Composer, Producer, Multi-instrumentalist, all around keyboard master, and is the future of music!In 2021, Cory’s album Something to Say was City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158. Simply put Cory Henry is a Grammy Award Winning Artist, Composer, Producer, Multi-instrumentalist. $42.00 - $48.00
Comedy
Aug. 4, 8 pm: Corey Holcomb: 'The Book of Coreythians' Chapter 1, Reserved Seated Show. 18 & Older Only w/ Valid ID. Please note: All tickets carry fees. Tickets purchased in person at The Pageant Box Office with cash will be discounted to face value. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd. $40.00 - $78.00
Aug. 4, 8 - 11 pm: Tiera O’leary, **City Winery St. Louis presents Tiera O'Leary live on Friday, August 4th at 8 PM.Tiera is a standup comedian born and raised on the west side of Chicago, Illinois. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158. City Winery St. $25.00 - $35.00
Aug. 4 - Aug. 6, 7:30 pm: Tommy Davidson at Helium Comedy Club, Tommy Davidson’s exceptional range in stand-up comedy, acting, and versatile music ability has earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer. Best known as one of the original stars of the hit television show "In Living Color."Helium & Elements Restaurant, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street. $26.84 - $39.26
Theater
Aug. 4 - Aug. 6, 7:30 - 10:30 pm: The Color Purple musical presented by Hawthorne Players, Hawthorne Players presents the inspirational musical The Color Purple at the Florissant Performing Arts Center. The musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie. Florissant Performing Arts Center, 1 James J. Eagan. $22.00 - $25.00
Aug. 4 - Aug. 8, 8:15 pm: Rent, Strength. Revolution. Survival. In the 1980s, New York City’s East Village was a place of struggle and angst for impoverished artists living through the AIDS epidemic; however, they persevered through love and acceptance.The Muny, #1 Theatre Dr. Strength. Revolution. Survival. $19.00 - $120.00
Visual Arts
Aug. 5, 2 pm: Public Tour 'African Modernism in America' at Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, Student educators lead interactive tours of this season's exhibition African Modernism in America. Washington University in St. Louis, 1 Brookings Dr. Free
Conferences & Workshops & Expos
Aug. 5, 2 pm: ULSTL Grill to Glory Urban Expo Gospel Explosion, National multi-award-winning gospel singer, songwriter, and producer Fred Hammond will perform a variety of his classic chart-topping hits at ULSTL’s Grill to Glory Urban Expo Gospel Explosion on the main stage at 2 p.m. Saturday at America’s Center. America's Center, 701 Convention Plaza. Free
Aug. 6, 10:30 am-12 pm: Getting Your House in Order Free Luncheon & Workshop, New Awakening UMC, 8000 Natural Bridge Road. Free
Health & Wellness
Aug. 5, 10 am - 3 pm: One Africa! One Nation! Farmers Market, The One Africa! One Nation! Farmers Market team is incredibly excited to launch our 2023 season: We are under new management, and in a new location- the historic O'Fallon Park! O'Fallon Park Boathouse-West Florissant and Harris Ave, Wilbert Long Senior Drive. Free
Aug. 5 - Aug. 8, 8 am - 12:30 pm: Tower Grove Farmers' Market, The Tower Grove Farmers' Market is Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (April through October) and Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. (May through September). Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive. Free
