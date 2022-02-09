(St. Louis Public Radio) – The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the law licenses of two St. Louis lawyers who pointed guns at police brutality protesters, but paused the suspensions if they complete a year of probation.
As part of their probation, Mark and Patricia McCloskey will have to file a series of reports and perform 100 hours of pro bono legal service. They also must not violate any other rules of professional conduct.
The punishment is less than the state’s chief disciplinary counsel had sought. Alan Pratzel had asked the court for an indefinite suspension, without the right to apply to have the suspension lifted for six months.
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner initially charged the couple with felonies in the incident, which happened in July 2020. The McCloskeys claimed they felt threatened by the protesters, who had entered a gated street while marching to the house of then-Mayor Lyda Krewson.
After their criminal defense attorneys got Gardner removed from the case, a special prosecutor eventually charged the McCloskeys with misdemeanors, to which they pleaded guilty in June 2021. Although they were pardoned by Gov. Mike Parson in August 2021, the state’s rules governing legal ethics say discipline can be issued for a guilty plea.
In documents filed in September asking for the couple to face sanctions, Pratzel, the chief disciplinary counsel, noted that a pardon erases the conviction but not the guilt.
Mark McCloskey is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.
Republished with permission as part of a content sharing partnership with St. Louis Public Radio. Click here for original story from news.stlpublicradio.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.