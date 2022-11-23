As the St. Louis Blues prepared for their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night, two young ladies from Central Visual and Performing Arts high School stood near a runway to the ice of the Enterprise Center.
Clad in CVPA t-shirts, Zariah Taylor and Sydnee Lovett of the CVPA Advanced Vocal class were prepared to deliver a stirring rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. It was amazing.
Many fans in the sold-out venue wiped tears from their eyes as they were moved by the duet.
St. Louis continues to heal following the Oct. 24, 2022, shootings at CVPA that left teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, and student Alexzandria Bell, 15, dead. Seven others were injured, and the region is continuing to deal with the tragedy.
The Blues honored and welcomed the CVPA community, stating in a release, “Monday's recognition shined a light on some of the brave individuals who were first on the scene that day and those who are leading the school's recovery efforts, along with the students and teachers themselves who have been affected.”
In addition to the pair of singers, five students from CVPA's art class had work displayed in the Blues Kids section outside Portal 15.
CVPA Principal Kacy Shahid was among a group of honorees who performed the ceremonial puck drop before the game.
She was joined by Detective Andrei Nikolov and Officer Luke Kallal of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Germaine Yancy, CVPA Safety Officer, Ashley Rench, CVPA teacher, EMS Supervisor James Thompson of the St. Louis Fire Department, Dr. Paul McGaha, St. Louis Children's Hospital, and Avery Anderson of Barnes Jewish Hospital
Blues players, led by captain Ryan O’Reilly hugged the young singers and then greeted the group on the ice.
O’Reilly also presented a $25,000 check to Shahid for the CVPA arts program in memory of Kuczka and Bell.
“You know, this is a special city,” O’Reilly told St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Ben Hochman.
“We get such good support from our community, it's our duty to support. It’s an awful thing that happened. It's a tragedy. It's awful. I think we have to come together.
Members of the CVPA community viewed the 3-1 victory over the Ducks from suites, and the Blues recorded their seventh straight win.
CVPA has returned to virtual learning and is now on Thanksgiving break. A return date to school has not been announced.
Whenever the day arrives, the Blues and the entire St. Louis community will be with the teachers and staff.
“And our sport is a great way to bring people together and to say — we're with you guys and we support you guys.” O’Reilly said.
