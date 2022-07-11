St. Louis County Library will provide fresh produce from Operation Food Search at select library branches starting on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The program will offer seasonal produce boxes on Wednesdays starting at 8:30 a.m. Boxes are distributed curbside in branch parking lots. There is a limit of one box per family, and supplies are limited. The program will run through September.
A complete schedule is available at www.slcl.org/produce.
The branches offering produce boxes also provide free lunches to kids Monday-Friday from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Participating branches offer a nutritious lunch along with activities for kids ages 18 and under.
Additional details are available at www.slcl.org/summer-lunches.
The produce boxes are made possible by support from the St. Louis County Library Foundation, the Regional Response Team, and the SOC Foundation.
A complete schedule of Produce Distribution is below:
July 13, 2022:
Florissant Valley, Rock Road and Weber Road
July 20, 2022:
Lewis & Clark, Natural Bridge and Prairie Commons
July 27, 2022:
Bridgeton Trails, Parkview and Jamestown Bluffs
August 3, 2022:
Florissant Valley, Rock Road and Weber Road
August 10, 2022:
Lewis & Clark, Natural Bridge and Prairie Commons
August 17, 2022:
Bridgeton Trails, Parkview and Jamestown Bluffs
August 24, 2022:
Florissant Valley, Rock Road and Weber Road
August 31, 2022:
Lewis & Clark, Natural Bridge and Prairie Commons
September 7, 2022:
Bridgeton Trails, Parkview and Jamestown Bluffs
September 14, 2022:
Florissant Valley, Rock Road and Weber Road
September 21, 2022:
Lewis & Clark, Natural Bridge and Prairie Commons
Media inquiries should be directed to Jennifer McBride, Communications Manager at 314-994-3300 ext 2250.
Program sites are accessible. With at least two weeks' notice, accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities. Call 314-994-3300 or contact us.
