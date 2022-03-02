St. Louis County has announced the first community town hall meetings where residents can share thoughts on how American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] funds should be allocated. There will be both in-person and virtual meetings.
In-person sessions are scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at Lewis & Clark Library Branch; 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 at Grants View Library Branch; 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 19 at Indian Trails Library Branch; and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 at Thornhill Library Branch.
Virtual town halls are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 21.
“We believe the combination of virtual and in-person townhalls will provide us the platforms needed to hear from as many St. Louis County residents as possible,” Veta Jeffery, Chief Diversity Officer said in a release.
“We are intentionally working to make certain that we include opportunities for those whose lives have been disproportionally impacted during this pandemic.”
The online portion of the survey launched last Friday on the County website. Since its launch, more than 550 surveys have been submitted. The online survey will close on March 25.
“This federal funding will allow us to make historic investments in our community and we want to make sure we get as much input as we can from our residents,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page.
Page and Cal Harris, chief of staff, have stablished a community outreach team, led by Jeffery Stephanie Lewis, chief transformation officer, and Ethel Byndom, Office of Community Engagement director to ensure community members’ thoughts are heard.
“This newly assembled team has deep roots in the community and brings a tremendous amount of experience to the table. Hearing from our residents on what the needs are in their communities is critical especially as we talk about recovering from this pandemic,” Page said last week
According to the County, of the $193.1 million in ARPA funds awarded (a first batch of $96.5 million received), almost $103 million has been appropriated and $4 million has been spent. Another $90 million has not been committed at this point.
