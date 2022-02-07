Mayor Tishaura Jones opened Black History Month with a visit to The Griot Museum on Tuesday, Feb. 1. She is joined by Lois D. Conley, the museum founder, president and CEO, at a wax statue of Dr. Carter G. Woodson, a scholar whose celebration of historic contributions of Black people led to the establishment of Black History Month.
Black History | Local
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones opens Black History Month
St. Louis American Staff
