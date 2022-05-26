Another St. Louis native took a giant step closer to Congress Tuesday, by prevailing in the Democratic runoff election to represent southern Dallas’ 30th Congressional District.
Jasmine Crockett, a Texas State Representative and attorney who grew up in North County, won the chance to compete in November for the right to succeed stalwart U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson in the heavily Democratic district.
Crockett bested challenger Jane Hamilton, a former campaign staffer for Pres. Joe Biden, by more than 20 percentage points, according to Ballotpedia.org, bringing in 60.1% of the vote to Hamilton’s 39.9% with 95% of precincts reporting.
Crockett had financial support from backers in St. Louis and had the coveted endorsement of Johnson, the only Congressional representative the district has known. Johnson, who was first elected to serve the district in 1992, opted to step down and backed Crockett in a crowded primary filled with nine competitors including six Black women.
The district is 40.7% Black and 22.1% white.
In the November general election, Crockett will face Republican James Rodgers who finished this week’s runoff with 56.9% of the vote or 3,089 votes, according to Ballotpedia.org.
In the November 2020 general election for House District 30, Johnson defeated Republican Tre Pennie, commanding 77.5% of the vote, according to Ballotpedia.org.
Crockett could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
In an interview with CBS she said, if elected in November, she planned to continue some of the most popular aspects of Johnson’s tenure, including Town Hall meetings, and also plans to have a large presence on social media.
St. Louis natives Reps. Cori Bush and Maxine Waters remain two of the most dominant figures in Congress.
