Michael Neidorff became Centene Corp., CEO in 1996 and immediately demonstrated his commitment to philanthropy and community service.
His visionary leadership and hard work led the company from a $40 million single healthcare plan to a global healthcare company with revenues of $125 billion that serves 25 million members and has nearly 75,000 employees.
As his firm grew into a Fortune 50 company, so did his commitment to groups and organizations that served primarily Black and minority populations far from corporate boardrooms and offices.
He was an especially a generous and supportive of The St. Louis American and the St. Louis American Foundation, as well as advisor to their leadership.
Neidorff passed away on April 7, 2022, after a lengthy illness, and his positive impact on underserved communities and charitable causes throughout the region will be difficult, if not impossible, to replace.
Michael McMillan, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis president and CEO, said Neidorff being a member of the National Urban League board of directors helped St. Louis land the organization’s 2017 Annual Conference. However, it was Neidorff’s personal dedication that made the national gathering a reality and tremendous success.
“When we were working to bring the national conference to St. Louis, Mr. Neidorff and Centene stepped up immediately with $1 million,” McMillan said.
“In every major initiative I had the pleasure of leading over my nine years leading this organization, Michael Neidorff played a significant role. He did things specifically and unapologetically for the Black community.
“When you think of the changes in the landscape of the region he had over the last two decades, it’s difficult to imagine where we would be as a city without him.”
National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial said in statement, “The Urban League family was stunned and saddened to learn of the passing of our brother, Michael Neidorff. The loss of his leadership, his fellowship, and his mentorship leaves a void that cannot be filled.”
“Mr. Neidorff assumed the chairmanship of the National Urban League Board of Trustees in 2014, having served on the Board since 2010. He brought a wealth of experience, wisdom, and professionalism to the role, guiding our organization through the crucial years of recovery following the Great Recession.
“He was the driving force behind the new National Urban League Empowerment Center, our new headquarters under construction in Harlem, and it will stand as his legacy.
“He will be remembered as a compassionate and dedicated leader who was deeply invested in the National Urban League’s mission of empowering communities and changing lives. Our community is forever changed because of his influence, and he will never be forgotten.”
McMillan said Neidorff was key in construction of the Urban League Empowerment Center in Ferguson, Missouri, and the purchase of the former Sears Building on Kingshighway, “which means so much to the Black community,” and its transformation into the local branch’s new headquarters.
“I met with him when we were in the Ferguson center campaign. He asked, ‘how much do you need to complete the campaign?’ I told him $650,000 and he said, ‘done, build the building.’”
Neidorff was named Centene CEO in 1996 and under his direction it grew from a single health plan company valued at $40 million to a $125 billion health care enterprise that serves more than 25 million members worldwide. With nearly 76,000 employees Centene is ranked No. 24 in the Fortune 500, 57 in the Fortune 500 Global list, and No. 7 on the 2019 Fortune Change the World list.
St. Louis, Inc. CEO Jason Hall said in a statement “Michael was a leader who not only grew Centene into one of the world’s leading companies but was incredibly generous to the St. Louis community.
“He was a true champion for people with disabilities and worked tirelessly to improve our metro and the lives of the people who live here. On behalf of St. Louis’ business community, we extend our sincere condolences to the Neidorff family.”
Sarah London, Centene CEO, said in a statement, “Today, the company he built provides healthcare for nearly one in 15 vulnerable Americans, and his life’s work has transformed the delivery of care in our country. Moreover, Michael’s philanthropic impact on organizations such as the National Urban League will provide lasting blessings across America for years to come.”
Neidorff was also a stalwart in support of diversity and inclusion at Centene and throughout the St. louis business community.
“Neidorff made diversity and inclusion a central focus of his leadership, building an international corporation where women, people of color, LGBTQ, veterans, and people with disabilities all have opportunities to lead and excel,” the Charlotte (North Carolina) Regional Alliance stated in a Neidorff obituary.
Fortune ranked Centene as the No. 2 company nationally for diversity and inclusion. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch named him Citizen of the Year for his leadership in creating a $30 million investment in Ferguson following the racial unrest after the death of Michael Brown is summer of 2014.
“That investment brought much needed opportunity and hope to the region, anchoring small businesses in the community,” the Charlotte Alliance said.
Neidorff was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis. And served on many philanthropic boards including the Greater St. Louis Boy Scouts of America and Concordance Academy.
Raised in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Neidorff was a graduate of Trinity University and St. Francis College. In 2021, Trinity University named its business school, the Michael Neidorff School of Business.
He leaves his wife Noémi Neidorff, a son Peter Neidorff and late daughter Monica Neidorff. He was a brother to Susan Neidorff Reinglass and Robert Neidorff.
“It wasn’t just financial commitment. He offered time, talent, whatever you needed, Michael Neidorff was there,” said McMillan.
Memorial donations in his name may be sent to the Siteman Cancer Center, the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, or a charity of your choice.
