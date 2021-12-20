Sunday, St. Louis native Jonathan Owens, a CBC High School football standout and the boyfriend of U.S. Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles, had his first official start in the NFL. The 26 year old, who plays Safety for the Houston Texans was a part of the Texans 30-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Owens officially signed with the Texans in 2020, but was cut from the team. He was recently re-added to the roster a few weeks ago. Owens was a standout football player at Missouri Western State University.
According to People Magazine, Biles posted on her Instagram: "#36 showed all the way out today starting! don't mess with him I'm so proud of you babe!!!," the gymnast, 24, captioned a pair of images on Instagram, including a photo of her holding hands with the Texans safety and another of her looking up at him during a hug. "I love watching you live your dream!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.