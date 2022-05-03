Some St. Louisans make their feelings known, holding letters which spell out Pro Roe, on an overpass of Interstate 64 during rush hour traffic on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Their protest is in response to breaking news on Monday by Propublica that included publication of a draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito with the support of his colleagues, who together form a slim majority who appear to have voted in favor of overturning Roe vs. Wade. The opinion was leaked to the press; however, the Supreme Court has yet to make an official announcement of this decision. Missouri has a trigger law that would immediately outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
featured
Local News
St. Louisans stand up for women's rights to control their bodies
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Hot Sheet
Most Popular
Articles
- A Stormm to be reckoned with
- 'So long and best wishes' to beloved Dr. Denise Hooks-Anderson
- Dr. Homer Nash was a family doctor, family man
- Untreated heart disease claimed Cora Faith Walker
- Dueker self-deals with police PAC; who actually paid Roberts Jr.’s settlement?
- Urban League, Peoples Health Centers combat COVID
- Orlando Watson, co-owner of Prime 55 Restaurant, has passed
- Unique opportunity to put mass transit on fast track
- Mayor Jones targets vacancies, development in North City ‘Roadmap’
- Ms. Juicy hospitalized in ICU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.