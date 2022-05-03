Pro Roe
Photo by Delali Suggs-Akaffu

Some St. Louisans make their feelings known, holding letters which spell out Pro Roe, on an overpass of Interstate 64 during rush hour traffic on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.  Their protest is in response to breaking news on Monday by Propublica that included publication of a draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito with the support of his colleagues, who together form a slim majority who appear to have voted in favor of overturning Roe vs. Wade.  The opinion was leaked to the press; however, the Supreme Court has yet to make an official announcement of this decision. Missouri has a trigger law that would immediately outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

