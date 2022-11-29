Unless the US Supreme Court steps in, Kevin Johnson will die Tuesday night.
By a 5-2 vote, the Missouri Supreme Court has denied a stay of execution for Johnson for the murder of Kirkwood Police Sgt. Robert McEntee. He will be put to death after 6 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022. The court heard arguments for a stay on Monday afternoon before making its ruling.
Johnson’s attorneys, members of Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, state NAACP Director Nimrod Chapel and others had gathered at a rally in Jefferson City to persuade the Supreme Court to at least delay the execution.
It was to no avail.
Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) will hold execution watches across the state on Tuesday, November 29, where communities will gather in solidarity to oppose the execution.
A vigil will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Louis City Circuit Court at Market and Tucker. A carpool will then travel to Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center Prison in Bonne Terre, MO, where the execution will take place.
An Execution Vigil and Remembrance of Victims of Violent Crime vigil will be held at 5 p.m. at ERDCC.
“We are incredibly disheartened by the Missouri Supreme Court’s denial of a stay for Mr. Johnson and the Court’s complete disregard for the law in this case,” says Shawn Nolan, counsel for Mr. Johnson.
“The Prosecutor in this case had requested that the Court stop the execution based on the compelling evidence he uncovered this past month establishing that Mr. Johnson was sentenced to death because he is Black.
“The Missouri Supreme Court unconscionably refused to simply pause Mr. Johnson’s execution date so that the Prosecutor could present this evidence to the lower court, who refused to consider it in the first instance given the press of time. We will immediately appeal to the Supreme Court of the United States, and we are confident that the Court will stop Mr. Johnson’s execution so that justice can prevail.”
Judge Patricia Breckenridge wrote in her dissent, “Under the analysis for the standard for a stay of execution, the factors weigh in favor of issuing a stay. Likewise, the Court should grant a stay because only adjudication of the special prosecutor’s allegations in his motion to vacate will give full effect to the General Assembly’s purpose in enacting section 547.031. For these reasons, I dissent from the principal opinion’s overruling of the special prosecutor’s motion for a stay of execution.”
Gov. Mike Parson said Monday afternoon that clemency would not be granted.
"Mr. Johnson has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitutions, and Mr. Johnson’s conviction and sentence remain for his horrendous and callous crime. The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice," Governor Parson said in a release.
"The violent murder of any citizen, let alone a Missouri law enforcement officer, should be met only with the fullest punishment state law allows. Through Mr. Johnson's own heinous actions, he stole the life of Sergeant McEntee and left a family grieving, a wife widowed, and children fatherless. Clemency will not be granted."
Johnson admitted shooting Kirkwood Police Sgt. Robert McEntee multiple times and killing him on July 5, 2005. Johnson said he felt police were responsible for the death of his brother earlier that day. During his trial, Johnson’s life of abuse and poverty were also part of extensive testimony.
Johnson asked the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office to file a motion, seeking to vacate his conviction and sentence. On October 12, 2022, the St. Louis County prosecutor advised the circuit court it had a conflict in the case and asked for appointment of a special prosecutor, which the court granted the same day.
On November 15, the special prosecutor filed a motion to vacate the judgment in Johnson’s murder case. The circuit court denied relief. Both Johnson and the special prosecutor appeal.
On November 21, both filed motions to stay the execution (the same day, the Court set an expedited schedule for the attorney general’s office to respond to the motions to stay the execution and ordered oral argument on the motions).
Related materials:
State Supreme Court to hear Kevin Johnson appeal on Monday
Kirkwood can still help spare Kevin Johnson’s life
Part I: A Murder in Meachum Park
Part II: The making of a murderer
Murder by another name: The Execution of Kevin Johnson Part III
Who Killed Prosecutor Robert McCullough’s Father?
Sentenced to death, but innocent: These are stories of justice gone wrong.
Madmo’s Kevin Johnson Clemency Video
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.