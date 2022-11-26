With Kevin Johnson scheduled to be put to death at 6 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022, the Missouri Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a stay of execution from state-appointed special prosecutor Edward Keenanat 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty [MADP] and the Missouri NAACP will host a rally outside the Missouri Supreme Court Building, 207 W. High Street in Jefferson City at 12:30 p.m.
“Throughout Kevin Johnson’s trial and appeals, it has become increasingly apparent that this conviction and death sentence is the product of systematic racial discrimination,” Nimrod Chapel, Jr. of the Missouri NAACP said in a release.
“The harm done by former prosecutor Bob McCulloch is still a matter of life and death for many living in St. Louis County.”
Elyse Max of MADP said, “Bob McCulloch left a stain on Missouri, and we are grateful to the special prosecutor for working to bring light to this situation through the courts.”
“Death is never an appropriate punishment, but Kevin Johnson should have never been eligible for a death in the first place given the facts of the crime.”
Rev, Darryl Gray of St. Louis said his "number one concern” is to save Johnson’s life.
“We are hopeful the Missouri Supreme Court will see that Kevin’s case is the epitome of the racially bias application of the death penalty that plagued St. Louis County and spares him the ultimate punishment on Tuesday."
Johnson admitted shooting Kirkwood Police Sgt. Robert McEntee multiple times and killing him on July 5, 2005. Johnson said he felt police were responsible for the death of his brother earlier that day. During his trial, Johnson’s life of abuse and poverty were also part of extensive testimony.
McCulloch also refused to seek the death penalty against a white defendant who murdered a police office, although in four cases involving Black men who committed the same crime, he did.
Daughter’s attendance request denied
A federal judge has denied the emergency petition brought by Johnson’s daughter Corionsa “Khorry” Ramey to attend the execution of her father. She challenged a Missouri law that bars people under 21 from witnessing an execution.
“I’m heartbroken that I won’t be able to be with my dad in his last moments,” said Ramey.
“My dad is the most important person in my life. He has been there for me my whole life, even though he’s been incarcerated. He is a good father, the only parent I have left. He has worked very hard to rehabilitate himself in prison. I pray that Governor Parson will give my dad clemency.”
In his opinion, U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes of the Western District of Missouri wrote that while “the Court does not discount [Ms. Ramey’s] allegations of emotional harm and does not dispute they are irreparable, both in a personal sense and a legal sense” if she were not able to witness the execution, he concluded that the state’s law does not violate Ms. Ramey’s constitutional rights.
“We are extremely disappointed in the decision upholding this irrational and illogical law, which only serves to gratuitously punish Ms. Ramey,” said Corene Kendrick, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union National Prison Project, and a lawyer for Ms. Ramey.
“Compounding her pain and grief by barring her from being with her father will do nothing to provide closure or healing to anyone else. The State of Missouri can still do right by Ms. Ramey if the Governor grants her father clemency. If 19 is not old enough to witness an execution, then the state should spare Mr. Johnson’s life for what he did when he was 19.”
Congress members appeal to Parsons
Congresswoman Cori Bush and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver sent a letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson urging him to halt the execution of Kevin “KJ” Johnson by granting clemency.
Wrote the Missouri lawmakers. “Mr. Johnson’s cruel execution will not solve any of the systemic problems facing Missourians and people all across America, including the scourge of gun violence.
“It will simply destroy yet another family and community while using the concepts of fairness and justice as a cynical pretext. We must dedicate ourselves to the actual fundamental principles of liberty and justice that animate our laws and our governance. We can collectively save the lives of people all across America. You have it in your power to save a life by granting clemency. We urge you to use it.”
During a Chesterfield appearance on Nov. 23, Parsons said the execution would proceed as scheduled.
For more information on Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty or to sign the petition asking for clemency for Kevin Johnson, go to madpmo.org. Go to https://governor.mo.gov/contact-us/mo-governor to contact Governor Parson's office directly.
