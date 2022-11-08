With a commanding lead early in his race over his Libertarian opponent, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell was looking ahead to his next four years in office on Tuesday night.
With 25% of the vote counted, Bell led Theo Brown with 75% of ballots counted.
“What I am most proud of on this night is that the men and women of this office care so much about what they are doing,” Bell told reporters at County Executive Sam Page’s election night party at the Machinists Hall in Bridgeton.
“I’ve screamed from the mountain top from day one that we would aggressively prosecute violent offenders; for other [crimes] we look at alternative solutions [to jail time.]”
Bell said crime will always be an election issue “until there is zero crime.”
“We have a great relationship with County Executive Page, Police Chief Ken Gregory, and all our municipal police departments. Public safety is first on the agenda.”
In 2018, Bell rocked the St. Louis County legal and political scene with his comfortable win over incumbent County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch. McCulloch was a close ally of former County Executive Steve Stenger. Stenger would be indicted on a myriad of corruption charges, resign the office, plead guilty and serve a prison term.
The easy win for Bell four years after beating McCulloch signals his acceptance by St. Louis County voters in all parts of Missouri’s largest county.
Bell said the County’s Major Crime Task Force would be unveiled soon and was among several accomplishments during his first term.
“I’m proud of what we have done. I look forward to building on what we are doing,” he said.
Page congratulated Bell on his victory, calling him “a great prosecuting attorney.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.