The PepsiCo Uplift Scholarship program supports Black and Hispanic students pursuing two-year degrees and professional certificates in fields of study related to advanced manufacturing, business administration, information technology and transportation. In addition to financial assistance, students have access to dedicated staff members and various resources to help assist in the pursuit of their education.
Earlier this year, St. Louis Community College and the PepsiCo Foundation announced the launch of the Uplift Scholarship program. Representatives from PepsiCo recently presented the STLCC Foundation with a $500,000 grant to initiate the program.
The PepsiCo Uplift Scholarship awards students $2,000 per academic school year, which is divided $1,000 per semester.
To learn more about the program or to apply for the scholarships, visit stlcc.edu/scholarships or contact Vanyah Moore at vmoore89@stlcc.edu or 314-644-9016.
