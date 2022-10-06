The milestone 35th St. Louis American Foundation Scholarship and Awards Gala on Oct. 2 at America’s Center was a grand display of substance and style.
The substance was almost $2.8 million being awarded in minority scholarships to high-achieving under-financed students, and community grants to schools and service organizations, and the celebration of our region’s most dedicated and effective educators.
The foundation, with its higher education partners and individual givers, has distributed more than $14 million locally since its inception.
The style was reflected in the elegant fashionably dressed crowd of more than 900 guests, and the music of The Jazz Edge Orchestra and the after-banquet Jazz Cabaret featuring acclaimed vocalist Denise Thimes.
“This has been an amazing run,” Donald M. Suggs, St. Louis American publisher, executive editor, and St. Louis American Foundation president said of the Salute reaching its 35th evening of celebration and honors.
“A community should celebrate what it values. That is an even more compelling reason, during these challenging times, for this annual event that recognizes and celebrates some of our region’s most outstanding educators
“The Salute also helps raise needed financial resources for high-achieving aspirational young people. They are critical to a better future, and we want them to seize this opportunity.”
Holly Cousins, who was honored as 2022 Lifetime Achiever, said “It has been a stunning evening and I'm overwhelmingly grateful.”
“Have you ever listened to a child tell you what they want to be when they grow up? said the former longtime Jennings School District teacher.
“’I want to be a doctor, a fireman, an engineer, a basketball player.’ And did you ever wonder what happened to some of these precious children? As they grew older, did that twinkle in their eye vanish? Was that fire for life extinguished? Who was there to mentor them, to infuse them with the restorative power of hope to lift their gaze?
“I believe if you supply students with hope, they can then have the ambition, desire and perseverance to succeed.”
LaTonia Collins Smith, Harris-Stowe State University president and 2022 Stellar Performer recipient, shared a favorite line, “It’s a great day to be a Hornet!”
It is my team who make days like this possible by executing the vision. Most importantly, my students and alums allow me to show up every day, [be] my authentic self, and challenge me to be greater and stellar in my performance daily,” she said.
“As we all make our individual contributions to educate tomorrow's leaders, I leave you with this proverb; “The true meaning of life is to plant trees under whose shade we may never see.”
Marion Elementary School in the Ritenour School District was honored as the 2022 Bayer School of Excellence, and Principal Bilal Ewing said, “we love beating the odds.”
“We love outperforming expectations. We love outperforming more affluent schools and school districts,” he said.
“You can't shortcut. You got to go all in [on] full implementation. Close the parentheses. And this work is tricky. It's hard to keep a great team together. It's hard to let those best practices grow. But that's exactly what's happened in Marion.”
Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president and Bayer vice president of community relations, said his company is in its 20th year of awarding the School of Excellence recognition, and called Marion “a very deserving school.
The recognition also includes eight new iPads and a $2,500 education grant.
Tashanna Stanciel, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri’s first alumni mentoring executive director, was honored as the 2022 Southeast Missouri State University Community Based Partner of the year.
Stanciel told The American, “I find my energy working back with our young people.”
“This position has allowed me to grow as a leader, how to manage and provide growth opportunities.”
Honored as 2022 Excellence in Education Awardees were Leah Crawford, Ladue Schools instructional coach; Ashley Ellis, Special School District of St. Louis County job coach; Starlett Frenchie, Hamilton Elementary principal, SLPS; Asley Gerald, Lusher Elementary first grade teacher, Hazelwood School District; Brittany Green, Wyvetter Younge School of Excellence principal, East St. Louis School District; Roosevelt Mitchell, Lincoln Middle School special education teacher, East St. Louis School District; Regina Ware, Opportunity Center teacher, Hazelwood School District; and Linda Wells, University of Missouri – St. Louis teaching professor.
Each of the eight recipients will receive a $500 education grant.
SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams, who is retiring after 14 years in that vital role, received a special recognition award, “In recognition and appreciation of your service for a dedication to the St. Louis community.
Adams, 2017 Salute to Excellence in Education Stellar Performer, modestly thanked all involved with the district, saying, “I am just one of just 3,500 employees.”
The gala evening was celebrity emcee of the event, which she called, “uplifting,”
“It is so nice to have this wonderful evening back in person this year, celebrating our 35th anniversary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.