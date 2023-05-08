The school year will soon fade into summer, which means family vacations, sleeping in, and staying up late.
St. Louis Public Library has a summer challenge book reading program to encourage all St. Louisans to read a combined 40,000 books June 1 through August 15. To sign up visit any SLPL or visit online at slpl.beanstack.org.
According to the American Library Association, summer reading encourages youths to develop a lifelong habit of reading. It also helps those who are reluctant to read books become more interested through activities over the summer. Students that have a summer book reading plan in place are at a lower risk of losing reading skills from the previous school year.
Scholastic research shows that summer reading helps youths foster social-emotional development. 83% of educators say reading helps students understand people that are different from them, 81% say reading helps students develop empathy, and 81% say reading helps students see themselves in characters and stories.
The St. Louis American interviewed Chandria Taylor, Rebecca Clark, and Tracie McGhee, local children’s book authors, they discussed what their book is about and the benefits of summer reading.
Written by Chandria Taylor, a kindergarten teacher in the metro-east, the book encourages self-confidence in young Black and brown boys ages 6 to 10 years old. For example, ‘B’ is for Black King, celebrating African royalty.
“It hurts my heart when my kindergartner leaves my class reading all their sight words, and when they get to first grade their teacher complains to me about how behind my former student is in reading,” said Taylor.
Taylor advises families to make reading fun. They can have their young readers read the signs of restaurants and local attractions. She also recommends online sites including pbskids.org and Starfall.com.
Taylor's books can be found on Amazon.
Author Rebecca Clark, Clark is a mother of two— a high schooler and a second grader. Her book teaches young minds to explore a world of endless possibilities through a variety of careers - such as a veterinarian, astronaut, or engineer. Clark’s book encourages kids to dream beyond their imagination, and to see themselves in careers they thought they would never be in. Her book is for readers between first and fourth grade.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Clark’s youngest daughter was entering kindergarten and she witnessed the struggles her daughter was facing learning through a computer screen. She says that her young learner missed learning to read the traditional way, and not having that one-on-one time with her teacher caused her to fall a little behind in reading.
“Summer reading gives students that extra push to be avid readers,” said Clark.
“I encourage my daughter to take a book with her wherever she goes, even if it’s to the park,” said Clark as she smiled with pride.
Clark’s books can be found at Witty Kids Club.
Written by Tracie Berry-McGhee, a therapist who focuses on the mental development of pre-teen through young adult girls, “The Red Book” features letters and poems written by women from St. Louis. She calls her books “teen girls’ advice for the soul.”
Berry-McGhee noticed during the pandemic more teens were turning to TikTok than picking up a book. From her point of view, teens lose interest in reading because many books don’t speak to them.
She recommends parents should start a book club within the family— the choice of the teen. This creates bonding and gives them something to do besides staring at a screen. She also recommends books that have short stories and recommends that teens start a book club within their friend circle.
“Teens having books to read that spark their interest helps keep them out of trouble,” said the therapist.
Berry-McGhee says that as a community we must push literacy, enjoy reading, and not make it a chore. She said, “Our children have nothing to do, but do something they will regret.”
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
