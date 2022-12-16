While the debate on Direct Cash Assistance program continued through the fall, Kim Harris was counting her blessings - after counting her cash.
Harris, a $500 recipient during the first round of the program, said “As a single parent, this direct cash assistance helped me provide for my infant son, pay utility bills, and invest back in my community.”
“I think all cities should invest back into our communities and invest in our neighbors."
Board Bill 116 was passed by the St. Louis Board of Alderman on Tuesday implementing the pilot program for a second installment. The Direct Cash Assistance program has helped nearly 10,000 citizens of St. Louis City, according to a Missouri Jobs with Justice report that examined the impact the program had on the St. Louis economy and some of its residents.
“We are glad the city invested directly in people who had experienced these economic disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Richard von Glahn, Missouri Jobs with Justice policy director.
The report shows that 54% of folks who applied for the Direct Cash Assistance program were experiencing job loss, and others who applied for funds because of the inability to work due to the increased rates in childcare.
He said so many workers are caught in places of economic peril, lacking the economic security necessary to invest in job training, further education, or perhaps strike out on their own as an entrepreneur.
His organization suggests people should have a guaranteed basic income that would help relieve stress so that folks can focus more on their future instead of their day-to-day struggle.
According to von Glahn, working in an economically precarious environment reinforces the structural power of employers over their employees. The GBI would give workers the freedom to challenge injustice and exploitation.
However, the program was met with plenty of skepticism from folks on the other side of the aisle. Unfortunately, during the pandemic many Americans were left without adequate funds to pay their rent, utility bills, or even their medical bills. The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and provided people with some type of aid to assist them with their everyday needs. Programs like Direct Cash Assistance helped folks who needed a little extra push.
“These are the things that we know happened in our communities, to no fault of any single individual,” said the policy director.
He says the skepticism is an underlying bias in the St. Louis region toward the impoverished and people of color. He believes that folks shouldn’t be told how to spend their money but instead trusted they can make the best decisions for their household.
“There is a long history of structural racism in our economy where you see poverty concentrated in north city. The pandemic had a dramatic impact on the Black residents in this city,” said von Glahn.
He says those communities are the ones that are overlooked. Von Glahn questions the city’s moral compass in terms of why some public policies are treated with skepticism when it involves underserved communities of color.
“We don’t do that to the rich or middle class. I think it’s a real double standard,” said the policy director."
According to von Glahn, the report shows some recipients used the money to pay for groceries, health care, and transportation.
In the report, the graph shows a survey of what the recipients would spend their funds on if they received it versus what they spent it on and according to von Glahn the graphs are parallel. He says that the community was being honest about how they would spend the money.
“The fact that this program could deliver funds and support directly to those in the communities is a major success,” said von Glahn.
9,300 people received funds from the Direct Cash Assistance program. 80% of the recipients identify as Black or African American and 72% identify as women. 71% of the recipients fall in the 0 to 30% of the area median income.
Von Glahn is proud the program is addressing poverty in our city however, he is frustrated that so many people were in that type of need, he says "Our city should not have the level of poverty that we do. 99.3% of the folks who received funding said the city should have a program like that again.
“People asked for help and we provided it. It’s a direct investment in Black residents of this city, women of this city, and the lower income communities of this city,” said von Glahn. According to the policy director, almost half of the folks who received funding were working at the time. He says they were living under the poverty level, and points to the fact that our economy isn’t working for regular people.
Missouri was the first state to reject federal money for enhanced unemployment benefits. “Our governor made a bad situation worse, by cutting a giant hole in the safety net that did exist for the people,” said von Glahn.
However, the summary of the report shows that investing in all communities works. “This report shows that we are supporting our community and that we trust them,” said the policy director.
