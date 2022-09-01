The Griot Museum of Black History will introduce the inaugural class of St. Louis-area women honored during the “Black Herstory Initiative” [BHI] Queens’ Tea at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 2505 St. Louis Ave.
The Tea is modeled after the traditional English afternoon tea, but with an Afro-centric twist in décor, refreshments, and entertainment.
The “Black Herstory Initiative” is a community-driven project that honors the life and legacy of St. Louis women whose contributions span political, social, community, and cultural spheres.
The honorees include Barbara Bowman, Vice President & Controller, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis; Adelia Parker-Castro, multi-media artist and arts educator; Anne-Marie Clarke, family court commissioner (retired); Bonita Cornute, broadcast journalist and media specialist.
Also, Etta Daniels, historic preservationist; Kendra Holmes, chief operating officer and incoming president of at Affinia Healthcare; St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones; Traci Berry-McGhee, mentoring coach and motivational speaker; Sandra Moore, community development and human services executive; Edna Hanks Pipes, educator; and Jamala Rogers, social activist, and St. Louis American columnist; and Ollie Stewart senior citizens’ advocate.
The Black Herstory Initiative will continue in 2023 as this cohort, along with Black women ancestors, are memorialized in memory-making, public art installations on the Museum grounds and throughout the community.
The ancestors who will be honored include Fontella Bass, Loretta Hall, Annie Malone, Betty Thompson, Edna Thompson, Matilda Tyler, Shirley LeFlore, Alice Windom, and others.
A series of community engagement activities, oral history interviews, and intergenerational storytelling will complement the public art installations.
Only the second of its kind in the country, The Griot Museum of Black History opened as The Black World History Wax Museum in February 1997.
“In 2009, we hit upon what seems to be the perfect name, which more accurately reflects what we do -- collect, preserve, interpret, and share the stories, culture, and history of Black people - particularly highlighting their regional connection to American history,” according to Lois Conley, founder and executive director.
The core galleries of The Griot include life-size wax figures, other art, artifacts, and memorabilia to help interpret the stories of Black people who have contributed to our country’s development.
Visitors can “meet” and learn about Carter G. Woodson, Josephine Baker, Dred and Harriet Scott, Elizabeth Keckley, William Wells Brown, James Milton Turner, Clark Terry, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Rev. Earl. E. Nance Sr., Miles Davis, Madame C.J. Walker, York, Percy Green, Macler Shepard, Chief Sherman George, and others.
The event is sponsored by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit public art and history studio that collaborates with artists, students, educators, activists, municipal agencies, and cultural institutions on participatory approaches to public engagement and collective memory.
Tickets for the “Black Herstory Tea” are $65 per person. Seating is limited. Reservations may be made on The Griot’s website thegriotmuseum.com. For more information, call 314-241-7057 or email info@thegriotmuseum.com.
