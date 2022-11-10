Teach For America (TFA) St. Louis is the recipient of a $140,000 grant from Bayer Fund which will be used to develop and support Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) educators in St. Louis city and county.
The funding will be used to develop and support TFA teachers in STEM Professional Learning Communities in order to increase student performance within the STEM discipline. In addition, the grant will also allow TFA the funding to implement professional development for STEM educators that center on diversity and inclusion to help empower more students of color to pursue STEM-related areas of study.
“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”
Through Bayer Fund’s generosity, the grant will help support 10 educators in the STEM PLC in St. Louis this school year.
