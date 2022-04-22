With the theme of “Women Leading the Way,” the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis held its annual Table for Four event on April 14, 2022, at the Ritz Carlton St. Louis.
The event raised over $140,000 to support activities and experiences designed to help girls develop healthy lifestyles, positive self-esteem and make good decisions.
Mathews-Dickey Club member LaiJeon Williams and St. Louis Internship participant Angelia Viviana won the Joan Ellyn Silber Award for Volunteerism and Leadership, which included a $1,000 scholarship for each.
Williams is a sophomore at Whitfield School and has served 87 volunteer hours at her school, church Northside Community School and her Club. At the Club she works as a volunteer with the St. Louis Green Machine, helps with community food distribution, assembling care packages and meal kits as well as assistant to the basketball coordinator.
"The thing I enjoy most about Mathews-Dickey is the automatic feeling that I'm at home and the people there are my family. I love how the Club gives out so many opportunities and is a place for people to grow and flourish in many different fields. I feel honored specially to know that my actions and leadership roles have been acknowledged and even better rewarded. I'm very grateful to have received this award and inspired to do even more,” she said
Viviana is a senior at Hazelwood West High School and has served 110 hours for various after school events, including being her school’s head after school tutor.
“Through SLIP I was given the opportunity to learn essential skills for the workplace and an internship in a fascinating field I would have never experienced without SLIP’s support. I was able to learn the satisfaction of designing elaborate projects with my coworkers and being able to present them in front of an audience,” she said.
I will never forget the infinite lessons I learned that summer.”
Lailah G. was named 2022 Youth of the Year and received a Presidential Scholarship (a full ride) to Harris- Stowe State University by Harris-Stowe President Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith.
Table for Four co-chair Laura Herring and her family also pledged to gift her a $5000 scholarship (matching the previously gifted Youth of the Year scholarship by Wanda and Michael DeHaven.
The Herrings are also giving two $500 scholarships through Impact Group Foundation for the girls who did not win the $1000 Joan Silber scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.