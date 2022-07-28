U.S. Senate
American society is at another historic crossroads as one of its two major political parties has embraced a politics that rejects the fundamental requirements of a multiracial democracy. That makes the upcoming national elections in November of vital importance. The Republican party now dominated by Donald Trump (and buoyed by the religious right, social conservatives along with an unprinciples but influential far right media) along with an unfavorable economy, is poised to regain control of the U.S. Congress. That makes every contest for both the U.S. House and Senate of critical importance. Democrats must go all out to try to win any contest they can.
In Missouri, a Democratic candidate for the Senate has a monumental task. Yet there could be a path to victory depending on who Trump gives his nod to in the Senate race as well as the impact of the candidacy of Republican John Wood as a ‘nominal’ mainstream independent. In any case, we feel that Trudy Busch Valentine affords the best opportunity to return the Senate seat in Missouri to the Democrats. She will need the support of voters who have been aroused by the threats represented by a hard right Supreme Court majority, and a Republican party that has become a supplicant to Trump’s absurd “BIG LIE” about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, and who seem bent on overturning many long ago decided basic rights. We feel that the fearless, trustful and empathetic woman who, in contrast to most of her wealthy family members, has joined the Democratic party is our best option. We urge a strong voter turnout to help Trudy Busch Valentine win the Democratic primary on August 2.
1st Congressional District
The race between first term incumbent U.S. Representative Cori Bush and state Senator Steve Roberts in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District provides a striking contrast between the two candidates. It will not come as a surprise to readers of this paper that we see Roberts’ bid as ill-advised, because he is facing strong political headwinds. We have given ample coverage of this primary contest over many weeks including this current issue. While we don’t agree with every position Cong. Bush takes, we wholeheartedly support her boldness of action and commitment to the well-being of all her constituents. She is a registered nurse, pastor and activist and is well prepared by education, experience and her consistent acts of compassion and concern. We strongly urge you to vote for Cori Bush, a dedicated leader of consequence who gets results, in the Democratic primary on August 2 so she can continue working for us.
St. Louis County Executive
There should be no serious discussion about a truly improbably candidate in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for county executive whose shameful record includes:
- working at the St. Louis aldermanic board to defeat efforts to enact and increase the minimum wage
-being a frequent opponent of calls for social justice from County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, Cong. Cori Bush and Mayor Tishaura Jones, Eastern Missouri’s most-influential Black elected officials
-operating as a political insider and lobbyist to shield police misconduct
-serving as a close senior advisor to former County Executive Steve Stenger who was found guilty of corruption and had to spend time in federal prison
Jane Dueker who filed at the last minute because no one in her political camp would, has been called “a proven rabble-rouser” by the Post-Dispatch. She has followed her usual pattern and sought to use her crafty, divisive ways to delude voters who know little about her as this is her first effort to be elected to public office. The Post is no friend of the incumbent county executive, Dr. Sam Page, 57, but even they found Dueker unfit and a poor choice and endorsed the incumbent.
Dueker under no circumstances should be allowed to come close to the County Executive’s office. She and her supporters need to be soundly defeated at the polls. A vote for a more seasoned Dr. Sam Page is a smart vote for a more appropriate person to help lead to a prosperous economic and inclusive future for all of St. Louis County. We support him for re-election to a full term.
St. Louis County Council – 1st District
The pivotal role of Black Democrats in St. Louis County should mean increased opportunities to address some basic needs and concerns of North St. Louis. We need to look to the new generation of political leaders who are forward looking and not locked into the past as they plan for the future. The objective should be to look to where we need to go and what we need to do to get there. We have been convinced that Terry Wilson has the ability, experience and discipline to join other serious leaders of his generation in shaping candidates that will create better life outcomes for more people. We urge a vote for the change the community needs. We endorse Terry Wilson.
