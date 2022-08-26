The Young Women’s Christian Association [YWCA] of Metro St. Louis has received the organization’s highest honor, the National Program of Excellence given by the National Head Start Association. It is the lone program in the state and one of only 13 programs in the United States to receive the accreditation, which continues through 2027.
“It’s good for our community to know that we’re offering quality childcare. This is not a drop-in center, our kids are learning. It’s great for the community to understand the work we are doing, and how important that work is,” said Cheryl Watkins, YWCA Metro St. Louis president and CEO.
Watkins recently celebrated her first anniversary with the ‘Y’ and said, “I am so proud of where our journey this year has taken us.”
The St. Louis’ YWCA is the largest provider of Head Start and Early Head Start direct service in the region and the second largest grantee across four states.
Stacy Johnson, Early Education Program director and chief program officer, was recently recognized as 2021 Head Start Administrator of the Year by the Missouri Head Start Association.
“We are proud we are able to bring this to our region, I hope it can be seen as just another part of the great things that are happening in our city,” said Johnson, a 17-year veteran of the YWCA.
To be named a National Program of Excellence, the YWCA had to meet 41 “Indicators of Excellence.”
Its staff demonstrated excellence in leadership, effective and efficient management, sound fiscal stewardship and other categories.
.“We have a lot of hidden jewels in St. Louis, [and it] doesn't always get noticed on a national level. It’s about the people who work here, live here, and their commitment to the children in our area,” said Johnson.
Watkins said it’s rare for a first-time applicant to receive the National Program of Excellence Award, which her YMCA accomplished.“This shows the impact we are having is huge,” she said.
“Our program is intended for these kids to be in a learning environment. Our curriculum is focused on STREAM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math].”
The YWCA announced earlier this year that it plans to open an early childhood education center in the 39 North Innovation District with partners including the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center,39 North,Miriam Foundation and the City of Olivette.
“That’s one example of the power of innovative partnerships and of expanding our skills into new arenas. Access to childcare is the single most limiting factor for women in the workforce. I’m also delighted that YWCA Metro St. Louis is becoming the go-to resource for community leaders and media on the topics of sexual and domestic violence, economic inequity, racial justice, and early childhood development,” Watkins said.
“We have amassed a remarkable list of achievements in the past 12 months. I’m excited to see where we’ll be this time next year.”
“It’s affordable, quality education,” said Johnson.
Other achievements during Watkins’ tenure include implementing a revenue growth strategy, and increasing the number of clients served from 8,000 to 11,000 annually.
There is still an urgent need for teachers and hiring incentives are being offered. Visit YWCA’s employment page, www.ywcastlouis.aaimtrack.com for more information.
Ashley Winters is The St. Louis American Report for America reporter.
