The St. Louis American Foundation held the 21st Annual Salute to Business Networking and Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Ritz Carlton St. Louis. The theme for the event was expanding equitable growth.
Renee Knott, morning anchor at 5 for KSDK 5 on Your Side, hosted the event. St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura O. Jones was the luncheon speaker.
“St. Louis American is and always will remain an essential voice in the Black community, especially our business community. Every week's edition highlights in shape, who's moving up, who's setting up shots, and who's watching the months and years ahead,” Tishaura Jones, St. Louis City Mayor.
Mayor Jones talked about her experience owning a small business in the ‘90s.
“In ’95, my dad, his best friend and I pulled money together and opened a restaurant and bar at Washington Avenue and Euclid Avenue. We were only open for a year… but running a small business is a whole other beast,” she said. “While I may not have joined the ranks of the business leaders we’re recognizing here today, that experience made me who I am today and sharpened my focus and my skills for years ahead.”
Mayor Jones went on to talk about how the city is invested directly in the community in new and innovative ways. The Northside Economic Empowerment Center, based in the historic Sumner High School, is a one stop shop for entrepreneurs and existing businesses.
“We all know the old adage that Black people have to work twice as hard to get half as much, but when you're Black and in business, it sometimes takes triple or quadruple the effort to get on an even footing with our white counterparts,” Jones said. “The people and businesses that we celebrate today carry the tradition, the entrepreneurship, the ingenuity that activated the bill decades ago, that moved our city into a new exciting future, and that future should look different than the one we see in the rearview mirror.”
The St. Louis American Foundation presented six awards to various business professionals and institutions in the local area.
University of Missouri St. Louis received the Corporate Diversity Award.
“ We're about making sure that we are collaborating all across the St. Louis region to work together so that we can have a wonderful environment that is inclusive, that's about economic growth development for everybody. I'm so proud here to have our team from the Office of Diversity Equity Inclusion, that really helps us oversee our internal and external relationships,” Chancellor Kristin Sobolik said.
UMSL is recognized nationally by Insights for Diversity Magazine as the one and only university in the state of Missouri to have the HEAT award, the Higher Educational Excellence in Diversity award.
John and Alison Ferring received the Excellence in Community Impact award.
“The city has the opportunity both through education and business that we give back to a growing population with more and more people that want to live and work in St. Louis because the opportunities are tremendous here,” John Ferring said. “You can make a difference if you're willing to work and get involved in the community. Alison and I would like to thank the St. Louis American Foundation and Dr. Donald Suggs for the St. Louis Community Impact Award.”
Yemi Akande-Bartsch, Ph.D, President of Focus, a leadership program at St. Louis University (SLU) received the Non-Profit Executive of the Year award.
“There’s an old African proverb: if you want to move fast go alone if you want to move far go together,” Akande-Bartsch. “I’m able to do the work I do because of the community partners and also because of my family and for that I am grateful.”
Midwest BankCentre Chairman/CEO Orvin Kimbrough was named Corporate Executive of the Year. In his acceptance speech, Kimbrough talked about the different types of capital and how he ensures he assists those with breaking down barriers to make financial capital accessible.
“Human capital is so important, it is about your formal and informal education; social capital is important, it is about the depth and following of your network. If you have those two things going for you in a system that is fair and is working. You can achieve financial capital. This is about what you earn, what you own, and your capacity to borrow. That is your balance sheet. Unfortunately, there are structural impediments, so my work at Midwest BankCentre alongside my colleagues is to ensure that we make reasonably-priced capital accessible and that we are transparent and honest,” Kimbrough said.
The Foundation named Laurna Godwin, President/Co-Founder of Vector Communications, Entrepreneur of the Year.
“My dream was always to be a broadcast journalist, to travel the world, work, work for networks, and be based in New York City, but that did not turn out to be the case. I came to St. Louis for two years because my mentor at the time said, ‘you need to diversify your resume.’ I did, but then I ended up meeting a man from here, falling in love and getting married. The thought became, how can I use my communication skills to make a difference in the community,” Godwin said. “I did not plan for this but because I prepared, I was able to take advantage of the opportunity when it came to me because I didn't know anything about running a business and neither did my partner, but we were smart enough to find out and to learn it.”
Arnold Donald, retired CEO of Carnival Corporation, received the Lifetime Achiever in Business award.
“I just want to encourage you to continue making a difference because what I said you bring people together you learn to celebrate differences because you discover what you have in common. What we have in common in the region is that we want prosperity for the region and that only happens when we come together,” Donald said.
