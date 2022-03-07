Seek, discover, investigate & report

Journalist positions vary from freelance contributors to full-time staff members with benefits. The St. Louis American seeks someone who works fast and writes clean, accurate, balanced stories. St. Louis American journalists will take assignments from the editor and develop sources, follow beats and suggest story ideas. They will report news across most coverage areas, including business, education and entertainment, as well as front page news. Responsibilities will include news briefs for the website and longer, more nuanced stories for the print edition. Hours are flexible, but will include some reporting at nights and on weekends. At the moment, journalists are not required to work out of the newsroom, but must be prepared to report safely in the community and maintain transportation to do so.  The St. Louis American is committed to equal employment opportunity.

 
Please send resume, work samples and three references to careers@stlamerican.com.
