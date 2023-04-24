Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee recently visited students at Jefferson School in the Normandy Schools Collaborative to donate books and read from her children’s book, “Jackie Joyner-Kersee; Running for the Gold, Connecting Kids to Dreams.” Joyner-Kersee will host a 5K run/walk on June 3 and serve as grand marshal of the Enjoy Illinois 300 on June 4.