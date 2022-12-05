ST. LOUIS - On December 6, the City of St. Louis will host a public town hall with three finalists for the city’s next police chief. The town hall will take place at 6:00pm Vashon High School, 3035 Cass Ave. The City expects to announce a decision on a final hire by the end of the year. Residents can select which topics they would like to see highlighted at the event through the City’s website.
“Putting the public back in public safety means involving community stakeholders in major decisions that will impact our city,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “This town hall will help give St. Louisans an opportunity to make their voice heard in our search for the city’s next police chief.”
The City of St. Louis Department of Personnel entered a Memorandum of Understanding with the Boulware Group, a national search firm, to drive the nationwide search for a permanent police chief for the City of St. Louis. The group has worked to help find police chiefs for major municipalities across the country, including police chiefs in Detroit, Prince George County, Washington, DC, and Charlotte. The MOU is financed by the Regional Business Council, with additional search support provided by the Center for Policing Equity.
