St. Louis American reporter Danielle Brown spoke with U.S.Senate Candidate Trudy Busch Valentine (D-Missouri) at The 2022 Education Salute program on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Busch said if elected she'd sit down with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones to find out her top three concerns for the city of St. Louis.
The American asked the Mayor Jones' office for her top three priorities and here's how they replied:
1- Making St. Louis safer for families - Reimagine public safety by connecting the right professional to the right call, investing in community violence intervention programs to take the burden off officers and help them focus on their main job - preventing violent crime. Supplementing these efforts with resources from the Safer Communities Act and strategies from Mayors Against Illegal Guns.
2- Economic Justice for left-behind communities and making change residents can see and feel by seizing once-in-a-lifetime opportunities from ARPA, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other federal funding opportunities to deliver
3- Modernizing our city to make sure it delivers for residents - improving city services by investing in our workforce, using data to drive decisions, and reforming our development incentive process to make it more transparent and community-driven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.