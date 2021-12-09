State and local officials continue to weigh in on a new medical facility that bears the “Homer G. Phillips Hospital” name in North St. Louis.
State Sen. Karla May, others dodged taking a stand on the controversial issue.
“There are other people who are leading this, and I don’t want to get in front of them,” May said.
She had no further comment.
St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed has not joined Mayor Tishaura Jones, Comptroller Darlene Green and Treasurer Adam Layne in condemning McKee’s audacity. The St. Louis American has requested a comment from Reed, and he has refused to respond for a month.
Not all elected officials are as silent as Reed or as reluctant to comment as May and State Sen. Steve Roberts Jr., who said he had to review the issue last week and did not comment to the American before this edition’s press time.
“I’ve been saying for the last year or so that the Homer G. Phillips I grew up hearing about and that so many people in our community remember because they were there, especially our elders, has a rich history, the history of it being a staple not only locally but nationwide and to reduce its legacy to a three-bed hospital is really an abomination,” Congresswoman Cori Bush said in a phone interview.
Bush, along with other notable elected officials, have expressed disdain towards local developer Paul McKee placing Homer G. Phillips’ name on a three-bed medical facility in North St. Louis.
“The history should be celebrated to the scale of at least that which it was,” Bush said. “And for the legacy to be done justice, if we’re going to name something after it, it must be named by something for the community to be proud of.”
In previously reported stories, several elected officials have said the community is outraged not only at the size and scope of the facility that has taken the Phillips’ name, but the community not being asked for input on the decision.
“This hospital does not push the legacy of Homer G. Phillips forward, and it will not be the next place where we produce 75% of medical professionals, it won’t be that,” Bush said. “Seventy-five percent of Black doctors will not be interning and coming through this facility, which is the legacy of Homer G. Phillips. If it can’t at least do that, we should not name this place Homer G. Phillips.”
Additionally, Bush pointed out this is a “long-standing tradition” for developers who aren’t from the community to appropriate its culture.
“If the people he is helping are the same people who are saying this is not helpful, he should listen to the community and by not listening, the idea of that, not listening when Black people are speaking, it’s like he’s saying that he knows better by not changing the name,” she said. “And that in itself is rooted in white supremacy.”
Bush spoke on how she stands with resolution 138, introduced at the Board of Aldermen meeting Friday, Nov. 19.
“I’m glad. I’m glad the Board of Aldermen could go ahead and fight it because I agree it is cultural appropriation and a cultural abomination,” she said. “Their constituents should have a say, and the aldermen speaking up and saying our people have reached out to us and they’re saying they don’t want this, so we’re going to do something to make it very clear that we are standing with the community and listening to their voice.”
This is exactly what Alderwoman Sharon Tyus did by writing and introducing Resolution 138. Tyus is the primary sponsor of the document.
“I think the cultural appropriation of things in the African American community, especially in North St. Louis, is wrong,” she said.
A hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. for the health committee to review Resolution 138. Community members will have the opportunity to testify before the committee.
“If the resolution passes, then it will be moved to the full Board of Aldermen where we will vote on it,” Tyus said. “We will then send letters to McKee and his board of directors to express our concerns about his use of the name Homer G. Phillips and request that he come before us to answer questions regarding the appropriation of the name.”
At a meeting Tuesday, community activists came together to further strategize on a petition to collect community signatures to remove Homer G. Phillips’s name from the new medical facility.
