The 2023 Urban Expo & Career Fair at the America’s Center provided a full circle of empowerment.
Organized and hosted by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (ULSTL) August 4-5, 2023, the event addressed all criteria necessary in preparing for, applying, getting, and showing up ready for a new job.
There was a “Save Our Sisters, Women’s Empowerment Summit,” and a hiring fair held during Friday’s Expo. More than 70 employers were on hand taking applications, conducting interviews, and even hiring candidates on the spot.
After serving more than 300 people Friday, Tydrell Stevens, 42, Urban League “Save Our Sons (SOS)” regional director wore a tired smile on his face. The SOS team held its “Urban Closet” at the fair to accommodate anyone needing attire for interviews.
“When people come into the door for the jobs fair and we see they’re not dressed properly, we’ll direct them here,” Stevens said, pointing to a room filled with suits, dresses, shoes, and accessories including ties, cufflinks and jewelry.
“They go right to the interview and quite a few have come back with a job on the spot.”
The clothing and accessories, Stevens said, are donated by clothiers including Brooks Brothers, Men’s Wearhouse, Joseph A. Bank and others. It’s not rare, he added, for an individual to walk out of the Urban Closet wearing a $500 suit.
The clothes are so nice, many of the recipients come back after their interviews thinking they have to return them. “We tell them, ‘It’s yours,’” Stevens chuckled.
The clothing gives applicants confidence, the SOS director explained.
“It’s all about how a person feels. Imagine walking into a room full of employers, seeing others dressed nicely and ready to get a job and you’re thinking ‘what about me?’ Clothes give you the confidence to go up and shake a person’s hand without feeling prejudged.”
SOS’ work doesn’t end at the Expo. With a staff of 30, SOS offices are stationed at various Urban League locations, including north and south St. Louis, St. Louis County and East St. Louis.
The program is designed to help economically disadvantaged African American men in
the region find jobs and earn a livable wage. However, it also assists in obtaining post-secondary education and job training. The four-week curriculum includes How to Find a Job; How to Keep a Job; How to Get Promoted; and How to Remain Marketable in the Workplace.
Learning how to be successfully employed and being properly attired are just a couple of the challenges some urban youth face when trying to secure a job. For some, the mere thought of filling out an application can induce tremors because of what might show up in that search, like warrants.
That concern, too, was addressed at the Expo through the “Warrant Recall Initiative.” With 60 different municipalities participating, the Urban League offered its program at the Expo aimed at helping individuals with outstanding warrants for misdemeanors get them recalled.
James Clark, Urban League vice president of public safety, explained the process in an interview with KMOX News radio.
"These are everything from traffic, to not having your grass cut. Just things that prevent you from getting employment, prevent you from signing a lease with a reputable landlord, if you have an outstanding warrant you can't enroll your child in a daycare center,” Clark said.
According to Clark, applicants attend a 20-minute program to learn about the process; receive a warrant recall voucher that they can fill out at the America Center, then take to a participating municipality “who will lift their warrant and give them another court date."
The program doesn’t clear people's charges, Clark explained. They are still responsible for fines and court costs, but it does provide relief from the booking and bonding and, Clark added, provides “a non-threatening way” to re-engage with the courts.
Like SOS, the Warrant Recall initiative is not a temporary Expo event, Steven emphasized. The programs are just two of 55 others offered at the Urban League’s multiple locations.
“That’s the beauty of being a part of the Urban League under the leadership of Michael McMillan (President and CEO of ULSTL). It’s the wrap-around-services….jobs, education, utility and housing assistance and much more, Stevens emphasized. “He’s strategically put programs together to make sure nobody will be left out.”
Though obviously tired Friday evening, Stevens, a father of six, who was raised and still lives in the City of St. Louis said he finds his job more than fulfilling.
“Ilove it. I wake up every day looking forward to what I do. The harder I work; the more people get help. It’s about putting smiles on people’s faces,” Stevens said.
“Because here at the Urban League, we’re not selling widgets; we’re saving people.”
