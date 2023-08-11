Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis President and CEO Michael McMillan (center) cuts the ribbon at the opening of The 2023 Urban Expo & Career Fair at the America’s Center on Aug. 4, 2023. He is flanked on the left by SLPS Superintendent Keisha Scarlett (left) and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones (2nd from left) and flanked on the right by a team of ULST Directors, including VP of Head Start Dr. Gwendolyn Diggs (4th from right), and VP of Public Safety & Executive Director of the Neighborhood Alliance James Clark (2nd from right).