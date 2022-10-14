Urban League opens Save Our Sons location on city’s southside

The newest Urban League Save Our Sons location is a partnership between the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) and the Urban League to expand operations of the Save Our Sons and Save Our Sisters Workforce Development programs. Tue. Oct. 11, 2022 held a grand opening for its new south side location in the city’s Gravois Park neighborhood Tue. Oct. 11, 2022. UL President Mike McMillan, and Dr. Mardy Leathers, director of the Missouri Office of Workforce Development, along with Mayor Tishaura Jones were on hand for the historic moment.