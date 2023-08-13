For many families across the St. Louis region, the new school year is just around the corner. The Urban League and St. Louis Public Schools held their annual ‘Back To School Expo and Community Empowerment Festival on August 5 at the America’s Center to help communities in need gear up for the new school year, .
The annual back-to-school event serves over 27,000 residents of the metropolitan area at America's Center in Downtown St. Louis.
From 10 am to 6 pm, families with kids had the opportunity to get free book bags, school supplies, free haircuts, health screenings, vaccinations, and school enrollment. Other amenities included utility assistance programs, financial literacy information, rental and mortgage assistance, and homebuyer programs all provided by the Urban League.
SLPS officials assisted with transportation, school enrollment, and other school-related questions and concerns.
America’s Center was filled with thousands of families enjoying games, rides, gifts, prizes, and live entertainment from the Coleman Hughes Project band. Over 200 vendors were in attendance–Schnucks, US Bank, BJC, and Missouri Central School Bus company booth provided applications for those interested in becoming a school bus driver.
St. Louis Urban League President and CEO Micheal McMillan described this year’s event as historic.
“The Urban League, SLPS, donors, and the city of St. Louis as a whole have come together to create the largest back-to-school community empowerment festival in the state of Missouri,” he said.
“Folks can get school supplies, groceries, utility assistance for people that are in economic hardship. We are here to have fun and take away every barrier that can prevent any child from having a successful school year.”
McMillan expressed his excitement about the Fred Hammond concert and the chance for festival participants to win a brand-new car.
Starbucks had a small cafe for attendees to get drinks and snacks, as well as meet SLPS's new Superintendent Dr. Keisha Scarlett.
A dozen volunteers from the international coffee chain packed book bags with school supplies and passed out refreshments.
Starbucks district managers Meredith Chasten and Joni Lombardo partnered with SLPS to help support students and families of 62 schools across the SLPS school district.
According to the district managers, 26% of those in the SLPS school district are homeless and they want to make sure the Starbucks community in St. Louis is doing what they can to support those in need.
Superintendent Keisha Scarlett shared her gratitude to the crowd saying there was an electric buzz at the expo seeing the kids with their new book bags and fresh haircuts.
“I have visited a lot of back-to-school events in this country and I don’t know if I have ever seen anything like this,” said the superintendent.
She says partnerships with the various communities in the region make things like the expo possible, keeping quality education for all children at the forefront.
“Our children and families in need deserve to see everyone being all in for them.”
Ariona McConnell says the Expo helped her enroll her 5-year-old in school.
“This is my first time enrolling my child into school, and it’s kind of hard,” said the mother of three. This wasn't an easier process for her because she didn’t know where to start.
“This is good for those who need help like me, I have the opportunity to get resources I’m not used to getting and it’s free.
Schnucks was handing out free produce including bananas, apples, and sweet potatoes.
Schron Jackson, director of community engagement and customer care, said Schnucks has been an Urban League partner for almost 40 years. She says people don’t want a handout, they want a hand-up.
“This is important to us, we believe in helping people out,” said Jackson.
“We are here to let the community know that we care about them.”
Jackson says they had enough produce to serve more than 10,000 people, and people expressed their thanks and gratitude.
“These are our families and we are here to let people know we are giving you a hand up,” said Jackson.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.