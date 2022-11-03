The PGA World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Mexico’s Riviera Maya will do more than showcase many of the world’s top golfers.
Jim Kavanaugh, CEO of sponsor WWT, calls the tournament “a platform to promote and educate the importance of a diverse, equitable and inclusive organization that fosters a sense of belonging.”
World Wide Technology (WWT), founded by chair David Steward in 1990, is the nation’s largest Black owned firm, according to FORTUNE, with $11.2 billion in annual revenue and more than 5,000 employees.
This is WWT’s second year as title sponsor of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, and its support of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives is being shared with hundreds of attending partners, clients, staff and guests.
“As a global organization, it is critical for WWT to look at the world through a different view,” Kavanaugh said.
“As we continue to focus on the landscape of our global business, it is extremely important to understand the different cultures and experiences of all of our employees at WWT. Building DEI into the DNA of our company and our core values supports these efforts, but it requires vigilance.
“WWT is an organization that’s growing quickly. As a result, we must be very intentional about ensuring that DEI is embraced at every level of the organization and that we have buy-in from both leadership and employees. A true DEI strategy will aim to ensure that everyone is given equitable access to opportunity.”
WWT serves as title sponsor of the Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA) Player Development Program.
Established in 2010, the APGA Tour is a non-profit organization with the mission to prepare African Americans and other minority golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf, both on tour and in the golf industry.
As part of WWT’s support, the top five eligible players from the final APGA Tour standings were brought to Mexico for the Monday Qualifier, including Trey Valentine, Kamaiu Johnson, Andrew Walker, Ryan Alford, and Marcus Byrd.
These five players also played in Tuesday’s Pro-Am. In addition, former PGA TOUR pro Brad Adamonis earned an exemption into Mayakoba by winning last month’s APGA Tour’s inaugural Ascension Classic at Glen Echo Country Club in St. Louis.
Johnson became the first player to win the World Wide Technology Player Development Program bonus pool reward with his victory in the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship at TPC San Antonio in August.
He has earned a full exemption on to the PGA TOUR Latino America.
Following Tuesday’s Pro-Am, the participants and PGA TOUR pros will be treated to a short panel discussion with two of the APGA players, Johnson and Andrew Walker, as well as APGA CEO Ken Bentley. The Q&A is hosted by Bob Ferrell, Executive Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Public Sector Strategy at World Wide Technology. Ferrell is a retired Army Lt. General, who joined WWT in 2017 after 38 years of service, culminated by his position at the Pentagon as Chief Information Officer for the Army.
On Friday morning, WWT will host a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Panel, hosted by Michael Bush, CEO at Great Place to Work and a global chief executive with over 25 years of experience leading small and mid-sized organizations through transformational growth.
The panel will consist of Dan Soto (Chief Compliance Officer, Ally Financial), Tanya Van Court (Founder & CEO, Goalsetter), Erik Moore (Managing Director, Base Ventures), and Chris Womack (President, Chairman & CEO, Georgia Power).
“Much of our DEI journey has been led in large part by our workforce and their desire for a diverse, equitable and inclusive organization that fosters a sense of belonging,” Kavanaugh emphasized.
On the golf course, the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba will feature a marquee field that includes two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland of Norway; reigning Masters Tournament winner and PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler; two-time major champion Collin Morikawa; last week’s PGA TOUR winner Seamus Power of Ireland; and a significant contingent of top players throughout Latin America.
