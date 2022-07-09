A pair of local step teams put their best foot forward at YouthStep USA and brought home respective national titles.
The Gentlemen of Vision Rites of Passages Enterprises [GOV] high school team, and its middle school program, The Young Men of Vision Mentoring Program [YMOV] used old school themes and modern step choreography to win 1st place and highest scores among all teams in the national competition.
GOV based its performance on the 1984 movie The Last Dragon, while the middle school team used the hit 90’s sitcom Martin.
“I love these kids,” Quintton Williams, YMOV founder and director, said in a release.
“The boys and coaches worked really hard to win this championship. And they got to experience seeing the Statue of liberty, ride in a subway, visit Times Square and compete in a sport that they love. I will continually go to the ends of the earth to help make experiences like that happen for them.”
Marlon Wharton, GOV founder, CEO, and head coach, said, “It's hard to wrap my head around this.”
“In the 13 years that this organization has existed this is the third time that both the high school team and the middle school team won both national competitions. I never imagined any of this when we started but I'm grateful to be able to make an impact on the lives the young men that have been in our program, it's humbling,” he said.
Wharton and Chris Randall, YMOV head coach, are also national champions. They were awarded the 2022 National Step Coach of the Year award by YouthStep USA Inc., in their respective divisions.
“I’m proud of the courage, discipline, heart and effort these young men displayed over this weekend,” Randall said.
“The fire and tenacity shown by these guys is something that can’t be described in words. You just have to witness it. It’s amazing, and I’m honored to be a part of their lives.”
Wharton and the late Paul Albea founded GOV on the campus of Riverview Gardens High School in 2009 to address issues and concerns of young socio-economically disadvantaged males.
Wharton said then, and now, the community needs more counseling, academics, mentoring, and programs that specialize in fostering adulthood among young males. These steps would curtail the increasing dropout rate.
The Gentlemen of Vision Rites of Passage Enterprises, Inc., includes boys from several school districts within the St. Louis Metropolitan Area.
The organization has a 100% percent high school graduation and college admission/retention rate. Since its founding 2009, every member has successfully completed high school and has been accepted into a college or university.
In addition to servicing high school members, GOV has extended its services to elementary, middle school, and Alumni members in college and the military.
Bennita Higgins, a YMOV then GOV parent, said the program “changed my son’s life.”
“It’s much bigger than stepping. It's the character, the foundation of discipline and the set up for the future, The coaches and staff truly care about each individual boy in the organization.”
GOV step team captain Daryl Castaway Burkhalter said the program put him on a path to success.
“This has given me a roadmap for success throughout my time in middle school and high school. They helped mold me from a boy into a king, and for that I am forever grateful,” he said.
