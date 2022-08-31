While a pair of voter protection lawsuits have been filed against the state of Missouri and Attorney General Jay Ashcroft, St. Louis’ first election under now-challenged state law is Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
The Special Primary Municipal Election will fill the vacant President of the Board of Alderman position. Lewis Reed resigned the post and has pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.
Alderwoman Megan Green, who is endorsed by Mayor Tishaura Jones, and Alderman Jack Coater are running for the open seat.
The St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners has created a pilot program that will offer 15 Vote Centers for residents, as well as 5 no-excuse absentee voting locations through September 12. Voters are reminded that they must have a photo identification.
Any city voter can cast a ballot, regardless of their registered precinct, at the following locations. These will be the only polling places on Election Day for the September 13 Special Primary.
Lexington School (5030 Lexington Ave)
Nance Elementary School (8959 Riverview Blvd)
Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club (2901 N. Grand Ave)
Missouri School for the Blind (3867 Magnolia Ave)
Salvation Army Temple Corps located (2740 Arsenal St)
Betty Wheeler Classical Junior Academy (5031 Potomac)
Carondelet Library located (6800 Michigan Ave)
Woodward School (725 Bellerive Blvd)
Buder Library (4401 Hampton Ave)
Schlafly Library (225 N. Euclid)
Metro Academic (4015 McPherson Ave)
Froebel School (3709 Nebraska Ave)
Friendly Temple MB Church (5544 ML King Dr)
Walnut Park Library (5760 W. Florissant)
Julia Davis Library (4415 Natural Bridge)
Voters can vote absentee without an excuse, and for the Special Primary Municipal Election, eligible voterswill be able to cast an in-person “no excuse” absentee ballot at the Board of Elections and four libraries across the City:
St. Louis City Election Board (300 N. Tucker Blvd)
Buder Library (4401 Hampton Ave)
Carondelet Library (6800 Michigan Ave)
Julia David Library (4415 Natural Bridge Ave)
Walnut Park Library (5760 West Florissant Ave)
Hours for the St. Louis City Election Board are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through
Friday. Absentee voting will be open 9 a.m. to 1 pm, Saturday, Sept. 10.
Library Absentee Centers voting will take place Noon to 4 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1 p.m. to 5pm on Saturdays. All locations will be closed Labor Day, September 5.
Voters can approve of either, both, or none of the two candidates on the ballot. The candidates will then both be on the ballot in the November 8, 2022, Special General Municipal Election.
If a voter does not have a State of Missouri or federally issued photo ID, the voter can still vote at the voter’s polling place by casting a provisional ballot.
After Election Day, a bipartisan team of election judges will compare the signature on the voter’s provisional ballot envelope to their voter registration signature on file at the Election Board. If the signature matches, their vote will count.
For more information on voting and upcoming elections, visit the Board of Election Commissioners webpage.
For a list of acceptable forms of voter ID, visit the Secretary of State’s website. Free photo IDs for voting are available from the Missouri Department of Revenue.
