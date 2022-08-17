Should you have a non-violent, low-level or misdemeanor outstanding warrant, the city of St. Louis is offering a chance to clear the case, and help individuals find employment.
Municipal Courts Administrative Judge Newton McCoy has signed a dismissal order for more than 24,000 older, low-level cases at the municipal court. The annual cancellation helps the court focus on more serious crimes while cleansing records of St. Louisans, which can reduce employment, housing, and other opportunities.
The cases must pre-date July 1, 2018, and, importantly, do not include offenses including DWI’s, DUI’s, leaving the scene of an accident, and dumping in unlicensed areas.
Nicole Barton, St. Louis Criminal Justice Coordinating Council executive director, assures that there is no risk of on-the-spot incarceration for people seeking to have warrants cleared.
“People who come to this event to reset their warrants do not have to worry about being arrested,” she said.
“The city wants everyone to succeed, regardless of their past. I hope everyone who needs this support takes advantage of it as well as the job fair and other resources going to be there."
The Warrant Reset Day event and Second Chance Job Fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at 1520 Market. The St. Louis Department of Personnel will be on-site to help connect residents to open city positions, and free background checks will be available.
“This annual dismissal helps the court do its job more efficiently in the months ahead,” McCoy explained, adding that this is the fifth consecutive year for the program
“City Court is also pleased to support our public safety mission by offering our Warrant Reset Day program for the fifth consecutive year.”
Last year, 3,155 warrants in municipal court were reset.
Outstanding warrants for nonviolent offenses create barriers for individuals that inhibit their ability to take advantage of opportunities, get jobs and participate in everyday life.
Hundreds of low-level felony and misdemeanor warrants are up for consideration for reset by the Circuit Court. Most Municipal Court warrants are eligible. Individuals can check if they have a municipal warrant on the Municipal Courts’ webpage, which can be found at www.stlouis-mo.gov/government.
