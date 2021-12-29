Jasmine Williams

Jasmine Williams has joined Weber Shandwick as an associate. Weber Shandwick is one of the world's leading global public relations firms with offices in major media, business and government capitals around the world, including St. Louis. Williams was previously a marketing assistant at Live Nation. She is also a gymnastics coach at GT Performance and is a professional USA Gymnastics member. She received her bachelor’s degree in mass communications/media studies at Southeast State Missouri University.

