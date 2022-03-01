Webster University will launch The College of Science and Health June 1 to strengthen the collaboration and resources available to its health- and science-related academic units. The new school will enhance the University’s ability to respond to employers’ emerging needs and better prepare students for careers in health and sciences.
The new school comes just five years after Webster constructed a new interdisciplinary science building designed to support the demands of high-quality science and health programs and extend their impact.
The Webster nursing program has cohorts with major health care institutions such as BJC, SSM, and Mercy. The Webster Groves Counseling program has achieved CACREP accreditation, The creation of a new college will also support and strengthen faculty research in science and health disciplines, said Vice President for Academic Affairs Nancy Hellerud.
The College of Science and Health will be home to: Undergraduate programs in Biological Sciences, Biology, Chemistry, Exercise Science, Nursing, Psychological Science and Psychology. It will also have graduate programs in Biomedical Sciences, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, Environmental Management, Gerontology, Human Services, Nursing, Counseling, School Counseling and Science Management and Leadership.
