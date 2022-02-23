The words diversity, equity and inclusion are commonplace in many American businesses and organizations, but the impact they bring, and importance to success could still be misunderstood.
The Webster University 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Conference, “What Can We Do? March 1-2 will focus on inequities in communities and offer practical, and impactful strategies to promote inclusion as individuals and institutions, according to the university.
Team USA gymnast and second-generation American Laurie Hernandez will offer the conference’s keynote address in a fireside chat format at 7 p.m. Tuesday March 1. The first U.S.-born Latina to make the U.S. team since 1984, Hernandez won Gold and Silver medals at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.
A bestselling author and mental health advocate Hernandez will discuss her triumphs and setbacks caused by injuries. She will share how she recovered from an eating disorder and overcame the trauma of verbal and emotional abuse by a former coach.
Another highlight of the 12 sessions over two days is the “DEI in the Business Community: Right Here, Right Now” discussion at 5 p.m. March 1 which will examine what businesses must do to improve DE&I in regard to power, resources, and culture.
Panelists include Emma Lumpkins, Schnucks Markets Inc. senior director; Sekhar Prabhakar, CEdge Software Consultants CEO; Sonji Young, Armstrong Teasdale vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Kristin Johnson, Edward Jones chief human resources officer and chief transformation officer.
The session moderator is Valerie E. Patton, Greater St. Louis Inc., Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer and Greater St. Louis Foundation president.
Here is the two-day schedule
Tuesday, March 1
9-10 a.m. Diversity in Faith Traditions
Dr. Paul Stroble will moderate a panel discussion of leaders across a spectrum of faith traditions to provide their perspectives on why diversity is an important aspect of their beliefs, discuss how they themselves understand diversity, discuss sources of biases and stereotypes in our perceptions of other faiths Panelists: Elvir Mandzukic, Maharat Rori Picker, and Swami Nishpapananda.
10:30 a.m. – noon Decolonizing DEI
Rev. Traci Blackmon invites us to examine the many ways well-meaning efforts to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion remain vulnerable to the influence of white Eurocentric culture perceived as normative in our society. DEI efforts can be inconspicuously derailed by embedded dominant ideologies that manifest through words and language.
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Gender Equality in the African Diaspora
Muthoni Musangali, Ph.D - Gender equality is goal #5 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This presentation looks into the lives of African women living in the United States and examines the challenges of gender inequality, with a particular focus on Kenyan women living in Saint Louis. The presentation describes some initiatives that aim to improve the lives of African women in the diaspora.
2-3 p.m. Creating a Culture of Acceptance
This session will share three students’ stories, personalizing and humanizing experiences to help illustrate why a culture of acceptance is important. The panel will emphasize that a culture of acceptance requires active listening and focusing on other people’s perspectives – or possible perspectives – as opposed to one’s own perspective. Moderator: Katie Fields. Panelists: Katarina Ausley, Kayla Gaskill, and Gabby Gilby.
3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Re-Envisioning Public Health Practice to End Institutional Racism
This presentation by St. Louis Health Commissioner Dr. Frederick Echols will focus on the history of health inequity and disparate health outcomes between whites and non-whites and highlights the steps the local public health system needs to take to narrow the gap and address intersectionality.
5-6 p.m. DEI in the Business Community: Right Here, Right Now
7-8 p.m. Keynote Guest: A Fireside Chat with Laurie Hernandez
Wednesday, March 2
9-10 a.m. Perspectives on Wrongful Incarceration and a Legal System Gone Wrong
Anne Geraghty-Rathert is the founder of and attorney for the WILLOW Project. For the last nine years, she and Webster University student interns have represented the project’s incarcerated clients in their post-conviction clemency cases. Anne will discuss current and former clients of the project and challenges faced in their representation. She will also explore how the clients’ stories reveal significant gaps in access to justice, and what changes would need to happen to begin to bridge those gaps.
10:30 – 12:00 p.m. Balm - The Emerging Field of Community Healing
Changing our current state requires an intentional focus on and concerted action around individual and community healing. Learn about an emerging framework for community healing that is arising from racial equity movement work, pandemic response initiatives and deep-seeded cultural practice. Rebeccah Bennett and her partners at In Power Institute and the Black Healers Collective will share insights from their ongoing efforts to build a community healing field of practice.
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Why Are You Sitting?
Ben Greene will share his story as an openly transgender man who came out at 15. After reviewing what it means to be transgender and all of the language that comes up in these conversations, he’ll discuss issues facing the transgender community in the workforce and the world at large, why it matters to be proactive about your support, and what individuals, schools, and organizations can do to create a safe, supportive environment for all people.
2-3 p.m. Challenging Racism in the Arts and Media
This panel discussion will focus on access and inclusion in the arts and media, as well as addressing racist and racially sensitive content in the arts and media. What is important in historical context? What should be considered harmful or triggering and filtered accordingly? Moderator: Art Holliday. Panelists: Kwofe Coleman, Vanessa Cooksey, Paul Steger, and Michelle Li.
3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Voices That Need to be Included: Advocating for Linguistic Diversity
DJ Kaiser, Ph.D, will discuss the topic: As English has become a global language with non-native speakers outnumbering native speakers three to one, proficiency in English for all speakers must encompass the skills to understand a variety of diverse accents. Differences in language patterns can lead to miscomprehension, disrespect, and outright discrimination—also known as accent bias.
All sessions will be virtual and in person. Attendance is free and registration is required. To learn more and register, visit webster.edu/deiconference2022.
