Wellston is welcoming celebrants from throughout the region to its second annual Wellston Trojan Day from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at Trojan Park.
Carl Davis, a Wellston High School graduate who founded the event and serves as its coordinator, says this year’s theme is ‘Keeping Our History Alive’.
“The community of Wellston has supported me since the beginning when Wellston Day was just an idea,” said Davis.
“This year the Wellston community can enjoy Bar-B-Que, live music, food trucks, and a variety of vendors. For children, we will have a clown and magic show. It’s going to be an awesome event.
The retired Ferguson-Florissant School District athletic coach says Wellston has a rich and strong history that many area residents aren’t aware of - including people who have lived in Wellston their entire lives. They have never learned that Wellston was once a music and entertainment hub with a vibrant shopping district.
Last year’s event drew more than 3,000 people, which prompted Mayor Nathaniel Griffin and city officials to declare every second Saturday in August as Wellston Trojan Day.
“This is our day, this is our holiday,” said Davis.
The idea to create Trojan Day began during an automobile drive in the community. Davis noticed Wellston High School had been torn down. It was alarming. His former high school hosted the dances, athletic teams, and fun times that were etched in his memory. It had been reduced to rubble.
“Now all that stuff is gone. I never had the opportunity to get the memorabilia out of the school. It could be on display somewhere. That’s why I started Wellston Trojan Day, to keep our history alive,” said Davis.
The event has attracted so much attention that residents who never attend Wellston High School and people from throughout the area are volunteering to help.
Davis hopes to change the narrative of the Wellston community, he says it’s more than drugs and gangs, and low test scores. Wellston is about family, love, and being there for one another. He wants to rebuild the reputation of the once-thriving community.
“I want to see my community come from what is now and be successful, this is for us.”
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
