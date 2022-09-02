An essay contest designed to help youths focus on their respective futures is open for entries.
The essays, which are due by midnight Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 must be at least 100 words and submitted online here Essay submissions.
. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges who themselves have penned a biography or career story describing how they got into their current professions or jobs. It is
The 25 winners will receive a pair of Cardinals tickets. Additionally, winners receive a congratulatory letter from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.
Solid Investing Company is the essay contest sponsor, and its president Keith Raymond said “We believe that many of today’s youth struggle with the distraction of everything from video games to the constant barrage of social media. They simply don’t have clear direction.”
“We want them to put to paper something that will affect their futures. We are asking them to try to draw themselves a roadmap from now to adulthood and show step-by-step how they will get from point A to point Z.”
Solid Investing is sponsoring the essay contest.
“It won’t be easy to walk away with the prize,” said Alderwoman Carol Howard, who graduated from Harris-Stowe University with a B.A. in Education. Howard became a teacher, then a principal, and remains a role model and inspiration for youngsters because not only did she raise a family
The 25 winners and a guest will be treated to a St. Louis Cardinals 6:45 p.m. home game when they face the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.