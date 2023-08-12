Actor William Stanford Davis fondly recalled his days as a St. Louis Public Schools student and was among the first to welcome new SLPS Superintendent Dr. Keisha Scarlett during an August 4, 2023 rally at the Enterprise Center for teachers, staff, administrators.
“It was so very kind and gracious of [SLPS] to invite me,” said Davis, a featured player in the Emmy Award winning ABC television series, “Abbott Elementary.”
“It was a great event. A lot of teachers were there, a lot of essential workers, everything from the school bus drivers to the nurses to the school lunch aides. Everyone there had something to do with making sure that the kids get a quality education. It was a lot of fun, very meaningful and impactful.”
Davis is a graduate of SLPS’ historic Northwest High School. As a product of the district he notices a distinct difference between how school was for him compared to now.
“The biggest difference between when I was in school and now is technology,” he said. “Everyone has a phone so they can get information. We had to go to the library. We had to get encyclopedias and things to find information.
“Right now you can get information at the drop of a hat just instantaneously, which is good. But sometimes I think that part of studying is going out and exploring trying to find information instead of ‘Okay I can just Google it right now.’”
Davis said Scarlett’s hire could help create more leadership opportunities for African American women.
“I think it's important because we’re in the 21st Century. Women should be included in every major leadership role from top to bottom. Whether it's a school district, Congress, or the presidency [women] should be a part of not only making change but establishing the rules also.”
Davis believes teachers make the world a better place and are what keep youth inspired.
“Your child is around a teacher one-third of their day. That's more time than they may spend with their parents,” he said.
“Teachers make a great impact on their life not only on their academic life, but who they become as a person. I know that’s the way it was for me. Teachers changed my life. They insisted, they persisted, and sometimes they used other tactics to get to me, but they made sure I got the point.”
Davis shared his Aunt Helen Flagg, who was his third grade teacher at Cote Brilliante Elementary, and other teachers were his favorites.
“She let me do what I wanted to do but it was no favoritism,” he said. “I had to work extra hard. My 7th grade teacher Mr. Mays insisted I do the science fair. I hated that, I didn’t wanna be in the science fair. But he insisted and I got in and my teammates and I won first place.
“I had another teacher encourage me to learn poetry and I started writing poetry on my own. There have been several other teachers who not only inspired me but challenged me along the way. That's what I think the teachers have to do today to not only challenge but inspire.”
The fictional school year in “Abbott Elementary” remains on summer break because of the ongoing Writer’s Guild strike. Davis’ role as school janitor “Mr. Johnson” is on hold as a result.
But when the bell rings, Davis will be ready. Just as his real-life teachers and staff were when he was attending school in St. Louis.
“Today’s youth is confronted with so many things from misinformation on the internet to gun violence and an array of other problems,” said Davis.
“[Teachers] not only lead, they have to protect, they have to nurture, they have to be a psychologist, they have to do so many things they didn’t have to do when I was young.
“My hats off to them. We had hand-me-down books and supplies, but we didn’t have hand-me- down teachers. I think teachers need to make the same kind of living that doctors make because they save lives and change lives.”
