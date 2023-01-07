World Wide Technology (WWT), one of the region’s fastest growing technology companies, will be hiring hundreds at an upcoming job fair at its North American Integration Center located in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Job Seekers will have the opportunity to connect with WWT’s Talent Acquisition team and hiring managers to discuss immediate job opportunities and long-term career development possibilities with the company.
Positions available will be located at the Metro East Supply Chain and Production Facilities and include: warehouse associates, supervisors, forklift operators, production technicians, and more. Job seekers from a variety of backgrounds and professional experience levels should bring resumes and prepare for on-site interviews.
Job Fair location
North American Integration Center (NAIC2)
108 Gateway Commerce Center Drive
North Edwardsville, IL, 62035
Saturday, January 7, 2023
9:00 am – 1pm CT
