The YWCA Metro St. Louis has announced its 2022 Leaders of Distinction, and the class includes several influential African American women representing business, civic, and philanthropic communities.
“While women continue to make great strides in the professional world, they have yet to achieve equal representation in leadership roles. Public recognition of the achievements of YWCA Academy members and the stories of their individual journeys sends a message to women of all ages and races that, despite the inevitable obstacles, success is within reach,” said Cheryl Watkins, YWCA president and CEO.
Nominees are put forward by their peers and are selected by a panel based on their professional achievements and contributions to the community.
“We’ve spent the past year as an agency rebuilding, rebranding, and reimagining, said Watson, who just completed her first year at the YWCA helm.
“Every professional woman, including our honorees, has been through that experience personally and professionally, whether rebuilding or rebranding on the job or reimagining the way they want to show up in the workplace or in our community.”
The 2022 YWCA Leaders of Distinction honorees are:
Sheila Burkett, Co-Founder & CEO, Spry Digital LLC
Rhonda Carter Adams, Director of Talent & Inclusion, Dot Foods, Inc.
Simone Cummings, PhD, Dean, George Herbert Walker School of Business and Technology at Webster University
Hazel Donald, Philanthropist and Community Volunteer
Qiaoni Linda Jing, President, CEO & Board Director, Genective
Cheryl Jones, President & CEO, Girls Incorporated of St. Louis
Emily Martin, Chief Operating Officer, Guarantee Electrical Company
Kim Norwood, Professor of Law, Washington University School of Law
The 2022 Leaders of Distinction will be honored at the 42nd Annual YWCA Leader Lunch at noon Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Union Station Hotel Grand Ballroom, 1820 Market St., STL 63103. For sponsorships and ticket information visit ywcastl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.