Cheryl Jones

Cheryl Jones, Girls Incorporated of St. Louis president and CEO, is a member of the 2022 YWCA Metro St. Louis Leaders of Distinction. She and the class will be honored at the 42nd Leaders Lunch on Dec. 2, 2022.

 Photo by Lance Omar Thurman

The YWCA Metro St. Louis has announced its 2022 Leaders of Distinction, and the class includes several influential African American women representing business, civic, and philanthropic communities.

“While women continue to make great strides in the professional world, they have yet to achieve equal representation in leadership roles. Public recognition of the achievements of YWCA Academy members and the stories of their individual journeys sends a message to women of all ages and races that, despite the inevitable obstacles, success is within reach,” said Cheryl Watkins, YWCA president and CEO.

Nominees are put forward by their peers and are selected by a panel based on their professional achievements and contributions to the community.

“We’ve spent the past year as an agency rebuilding, rebranding, and reimagining, said Watson, who just completed her first year at the YWCA helm.

“Every professional woman, including our honorees, has been through that experience personally and professionally, whether rebuilding or rebranding on the job or reimagining the way they want to show up in the workplace or in our community.”

The 2022 YWCA Leaders of Distinction honorees are:

Sheila Burkett, Co-Founder & CEO, Spry Digital LLC

Rhonda Carter Adams, Director of Talent & Inclusion, Dot Foods, Inc.

Simone Cummings, PhD, Dean, George Herbert Walker School of Business and Technology at Webster University

Hazel Donald, Philanthropist and Community Volunteer

Qiaoni Linda Jing, President, CEO & Board Director, Genective

Cheryl Jones, President & CEO, Girls Incorporated of St. Louis

Emily Martin, Chief Operating Officer, Guarantee Electrical Company

Kim Norwood, Professor of Law, Washington University School of Law

The 2022 Leaders of Distinction will be honored at the 42nd Annual YWCA Leader Lunch at noon Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Union Station Hotel Grand Ballroom, 1820 Market St., STL 63103. For sponsorships and ticket information visit ywcastl.org.

