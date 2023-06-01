With the Enjoy Illinois 300 weekend ahead, it’s fitting that Xavier Jones would like to be a NASCAR driver.
With the determination Jones showed on May 24, 2023, to attend his Yeatman Middle School eighth-grade graduation at Harris-Stowe State University, the 14-year-old can conquer the racing world or any field of study he decides to take on.
Left without a ride to the ceremony, Jones walked from West Florissant and Mimika to the HBCU. It’s about an eight-mile round trip. Accompanied by his brother and a friend, the trio made the trek which took almost three hours.
“I just wanted to get my certificate. I didn’t know I was going to get a scholarship. I just wanted to hold my own [diploma.]”
He also shared he was eager to enjoy the meal that followed, especially after his travel.
Fate then played a role that could positively change Jones’ future.
Harris-Stowe State University President LaTonia Collins Smith decided to take in part of the graduation to hear one of the speakers. Jones’ mentor, Darren Seals of the Sankofa Community Center, shared the story of Jones’ determination to reach graduation.
“It touched my heart,” said Collins Smith.
“As a native St. Louisan I know where West Florissant and Mimika is. I know the things he saw, the neighborhoods he passed through. It motivated me. I thought ‘I’m going to give him a scholarship.
While not planning to be a part of the graduation ceremony, Collins Smith found herself on stage with Yeatman Principal () where she presented a Presidential Scholarship to the rising ninth grader.
The scholarship covers tuition, housing, books, and fees. HSSU’s in-state tuition is about $16,000 a year, not including books. The scholarship awarded to Jones carries a value of $64,000 for a four-year degree.
“This speaks volumes to his determination and to his grit,” Collins Smith said. His attitude was ’yes, I did it. I would do it again.’ This is the type of kid that we recruit. This is the kind of student we are looking for,” Collins Smith said.
Jones said he would like to possibly study mechanical engineering – and drive on the NASCAR circuit.
On Wednesday, Jones toured Harris-Stowe with Collins Smith and was presented a gift from World Wide Technology Raceway owner Curtis Francois – a pair of tickets to the Illinois Enjoy 300 on Sunday June.
Jones said Seals had provided him with the inspiration to walk through something he told him long before graduation.
I remember something Mr. Seals told me. He said, ‘If I want it, I got to go get it,'” said Xavier Jones.
Collins Smith used the term “full ride” in telling Jones about the scholarship. Seals said Jones thought it meant he would be getting a ride to school.
“I was like, ‘No, you’re getting a ride to college.’ He said, ‘Wait a minute, I don’t have to pay for college?’ Then it started hitting him.”’
