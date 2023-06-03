Nelson Mandela’s historic life and his pursuit of knowledge – even while held in prison – are brilliantly on display at the St. Louis Science Center.
Mandela: The Official Exhibition explores the personal journey through the life of the world’s most iconic freedom fighter and political leader.
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” Mandela told students at Madison Park High School in Boston on June 23, 1990.
The interactive experience features unseen film, photos, and the display of over 1 50 historical artifacts and personal effects on loan from the Mandela family, museums, and archives worldwide. Through a series of zones – each one a different experience – guests will be taken on a trek through his remarkable life.
Mandela’s epic story is told in a series of experiential galleries from his rural childhood home through years of turbulent struggle against the apartheid regime, to his eventual vindication and final years as South Africa’s first democratically elected president.
The exhibit also asks, ‘What does Nelson Mandela mean today?’ in a world where inequality and injustice are still rife?
Reservations for this exhibition are not required but can be made online (https://www.slsc.org) or by calling (314) 289-4424.
