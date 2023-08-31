Yolanda King, the 15-year-old granddaughter of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stood where her grandfather did when he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, and she certainly made him proud with her remarks during the 60th commemoration of the March on Washington on August 26, 2023.
“If I could speak to my grandfather today, I would say ‘I’m sorry we still have to be here to rededicate ourselves to finishing your work and ultimately realizing your dream,’” she said.
“Today, racism is still with us. Poverty is still with us. And now, gun violence has come for places of worship, our schools, and our shopping centers.”
Her message of continued civil rights abuses, racism, gun violence, poverty, and was shared by many speakers during the five-hour event on the Washington Mall, where an estimated 25,000 people had gathered.
“We need us all to be engaged. Dad would probably say, ‘now is the time,"’ said Martin Luther King III.
"We must preserve, protect and expand democracy. We must ensure that voting rights are protected for all people. We must ensure that our women and children are treated fairly. We must end gun violence. Then maybe one day we will be a great nation."
King III used his father’s words from six decades ago when he asked, “How long?”
“Not long. Because the moral arc of the universe is long but bends toward justice.
"How long? Not long. Because God Almighty is still on the throne. Let's not give up. Let's not give in. Let's not give out. We must move forward to make this nation the nation that it ought to be for all of God's children."
Arndrea Waters King, the daughter-in-law of Martin Luther King Jr., said "We are here to liberate the soul of the nation, the soul of democracy from those forces who would have us all go backwards and perish rather than go forward as sisters and brothers.”
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said, “We’re here today to fight for voting rights.”
“We’re here today to fight for civil rights. We’re here today to fight for reproductive rights. We’re here today to fight for workers’ rights.
The event was co-hosted by the National Action Network and Drum Major Institute.
"Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King talked about a dream. Sixty years later, we're the dreamers," said Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network founder.
The original March on Washington, a cornerstone of the civil rights movement, drew approximately 250,000 participants in 1963. Its influence paved the way for significant legislative milestones, including the passage of federal civil rights and voting rights laws in the 1960s.
The erosion of voting rights, recent Supreme Court rulings that impact affirmative action and abortion rights, and the rise of hate and violence against marginalized communities, however, punctuated the commemoration.
Rosetta Manns-Baugh was at the 1963 march and shared her story with ABC News during the commemoration 60 years later.
“I think we have accomplished a lot, but I also think we lost," she said.
Manns-Baugh was a bus counter worker in 1963 who traveled from Virginia to attend the march, leaving behind her husband and seven children.
Now 92, she returned and was joined by three generations of her family, including her 18-month-old grandchild.
“I think that’s why we all are here because we do expect the world to get better," Manns-Baugh said.
"We can’t stop working at it, that’s for sure.”
NNPA Newswire contributed to this report.
