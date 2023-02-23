St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, an ally of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, said Wednesday that Gardner has “lost the trust of the people.”
“She really needs to do some soul-searching of whether or not if she wants to continue as Circuit Attorney.”
Jones spoke at an impromptu press conference at Bryan Hill Elementary School in the College Hill neighborhood before a Black History Month event.
Last July, the trial of Daniel Riley was set to begin. Several media outlets have reported that Gardner’s office was not ready to proceed. Riley was released on house arrest and was recharged the same day.
Riley violated the terms of his GPS monitoring system more than 40 times after July 18, the most recent of which happened Feb. 13.
On Feb. 18, police say he struck a car that pinned Janae Edmondson of Smyrna, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville, between another car. Her legs were later amputated.
In a statement released late Tuesday, Gardner said, “A young girl’s life was tragically changed because of the inexcusable behavior of a young man."
“Our hearts go out to the victim and her family for this unspeakable tragedy that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact not only on her, but her family and loved ones."
“It’s unfortunate that there are those who choose to twist the facts to take advantage of this situation for their own selfish motives. This is not the time for finger pointing, it’s time to support this family, and ensure that justice is served.”
The statement drew further ire from Mayor Jones.
“Accountability isn't pointing fingers," Jones said. "Accountability is when something goes wrong, you take accountability for it and say, 'This is my mess-up' and 'How can we work together to fix it?' All of us have to be at the table to make sure that this doesn't happen again."
This incident - and prior deficiencies - have highlighted how the Circuit Attorney must improve the way her office is run to help keep our city safe. We, as a city, must get better at working together with all of our partners to help St. Louisans feel safe in our city.
Jones had released an earlier statement on Monday that called the tragedy “preventable.”
“My office has connected with the Circuit Attorney’s Office and judicial partners to review the processes that led up to this preventable tragedy. Our city can and must do a better job of working together to hold those who endanger our communities accountable.”
In the wake of Gardner’s “defensive” statement, State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, said
“As elected officials, we owe it to the people we serve to take responsibility and own our mistakes when our negligence leads to these kinds of tragedies.
“I’m disappointed in Circuit Attorney Gardner’s tone-deaf response that focuses more on herself than the young woman whose life has been irrevocably changed. I hope she reflects on what her office did wrong and how she can do better in the future so others can visit our great city safely.”
Rep. Raychel Proudie, who represents parts of north St. Louis County, blistered Gardner’s response on Twitter on Wednesday.
“EVERY. SINGLE. WORD of this statement should have been about Janae Edmondson,” she wrote.
“Half of it is political BS. [The Tennessee] family has neither any idea of or a damn thing to do with. The Circuit Attorney’s Office did better to have said nothing. Lord, have mercy.”
Aldridge offered a point of personal privilege and a moment of silence and reflection Wednesday morning for Edmondson and her family on the House floor.
Board of Aldermen President Megan Green said Wednesday “in order to build a more just criminal-justice system, we have to have a circuit attorney’s office that is working effectively, at full capacity, with the trust of residents in our city.”
Jason Hall Greater St. Louis Inc., CEO said “The ongoing failures of the Circuit Attorney’s office – with regard to the individual involved in this case as well as a litany of other cases that have not been brought to justice – are unforgiveable.”
“This crime was as preventable as it is tragic. While this tragedy may serve as a turning point in the efforts to strengthen public safety, it only highlights the lingering issues that have gone unaddressed for far too long. We need immediate action.”
State Sen. Caleb Rowden, Missouri Senate president, said on Twitter on Wednesday Gardner should vultarily leave office.
“She should resign or I will systematically and aggressively work with my colleagues in the #MOLeg to ensure her incompetence isn’t putting more lives in danger. The people of #STL deserve better and Missouri deserves better.”
