Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on Wednesday signed Board Bill 59, which will help provide access to legal representation for tenants facing eviction. The bill, which creates a Right to Counsel program, represents the “the city of St. Louis’ commitment to protecting renters while preventing families from ending up out on the street,” according to the mayor’s office.
Jones was joined by Board of Aldermen President Megan Green, and Alderpersons Anne Schweitzer, Alisha Sonnier, Michael Browning, Shameem Clark-Hubbard, Rasheen Aldridge, and local tenants for the bill signing.
“In a city where almost 60% of households are renters, this bill demonstrates St. Louis’ commitment to strengthening tenant protections and reducing housing instability in our communities,” said Jones.
“When we protect tenants, when we make sure families have a place to stay, we are addressing a major root cause of crime in our neighborhoods and across our entire city. Today is just the first phase in what will be a long-term project, and it is important to remember it will take time for providers to scale this effort up to meet the needs of St. Louis families.”
Supported with $685,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the program will require the participation of legal service providers. There is flexibility to adjust funding in future years. The initial program, which is set to begin on July 1, 2024, will focus on zip codes with high rates of eviction. These could include 63103, 63101, 63111, 63118, 63112.
“Today, St. Louis becomes the 22nd jurisdiction in the country to put a right to counsel for eviction cases in place and it could not come at a more opportune time,” said Green.
“Between the ongoing affordable housing crisis and the end of covid-era moratoria, tenants are in a precarious position. Balancing the relationship between landlords and tenants is key to addressing housing insecurity in our city. And I’m grateful to renters, advocates, Mayor Jones’s administration, and my colleagues at the board for working together to make this possible.”
Cities including Kansas City, San Francisco, and New Orleans have implemented similar programs to support tenants who lack access to legal support during the eviction process.
“As eviction rates continue to soar, this program will keep families in their homes, protecting them from the devastating and often lifelong impact of displacement, and begin to address the systemic inequities in our housing system that hurt us all,” said Shuron Jones, lead organizer at Homes for All St. Louis:
"Our collective work to make housing justice a reality does not end here, and lawmakers must take additional action to protect renters in St. Louis who are burdened by high costs and low wages. Homes for All will continue to organize for the housing future our communities deserve, our next priority being a city-wide Tenant Bill of Rights.”
11th ward resident and father Damon Starks, who has been evicted, said “Eviction never impacts just a single person.”
“This is how we protect our communities.”
In addition to Board Bill 59, the city has other programs designed to provide resources to help families stay housed, expand a pool of affordable housing, and promote homeownership.
According to the Jones administration, through rental assistance the city has helped nearly 5,000 families pay rent during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with the RETAF coalition, dozens of homes were saved from foreclosure and tax sale.
The St. Louis Development Corporation, Community Development Administration, and the Affordable Housing Commission are also making investments into affordable housing with more than 200 single family homes in the production pipeline, and 13 Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) projects representing more than 1,000 affordable units awarded in the 2021 and 2022.
