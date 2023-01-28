St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones recently encouraged young women in Girls Incorporated to be leaders whether in business, politics, or community service.
Speaking at the Girls Inc. headquarters at 3801 Nelson Drive, Jones said when opportunity knocks be ready to answer.
“I was asked to fill an unexpired Democratic committeewoman’s term. I did that and got bit by the bug. A lot of times when women run for office, it isn’t something that we think of initially like ‘I want to do that when I grow up.’ It’s usually that we are asked to do,” she said.
“A woman on average has to be asked seven times to go into politics or run for office. A lot of times we don’t think that is something we are qualified to do.
“I’m here to tell you right now that the only requirement you need to be a politician is to care about your community.”
Jones is a former state representative, the first Black woman to serve as city treasurer, and was elected the city’s first Black woman mayor in April 2021.
According to its website, Girls inc. the organization inspires girls “to be strong, smart and bold.”
It provides educational and cultural programs that enable girls to raise their aspirations and realize their potential.
In a recent interview with St. Louis magazine, Cheryl Jones, Girls inc., president and CEO said its members “are ingrained with the Girls Inc. Bill of Rights.”
“They have the right to be themselves and resist stereotypes. Girls have the right to prepare for interesting work and economic independence. What we want is a leader who knows what it means to have integrity and how to give back.
“It is our assumption that once you leave, you’re going to come back and give. That’s kind of how we view this—'to whom much is given, much will be required.”’
For additional information please visit www.girlsincstl.org
